The Zaxby’s at 901 Walmart Way in Chesterfield County is finally, officially opening on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
The Zaxby’s spokespeople swear it's for real this time, after a couple of false starts and delays through November and December resulting in a few announced opening dates that didn't actually happen.
The Georgia-based fast casual chain specializing in chicken was first announced this Walmart Way location in Sept. 2015. Construction began in April 2019 with initially opening dates for November and December. It's the first Zaxby’s in Midlothian, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant chain. Another location in Chesterfield County at 7100 Tim Price Way (near Chippenham and Midlothian) opened in May 2018.
But now it's for real for real.
"To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz, including menu favorites like FREE Zappetizers, Wings & Fingerz, sandwiches and desserts," according to a news release.
Zaxby’s focuses on prepared-at-order chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads.
This Zaxby's is operated by Travis Kelley, who has four other Zaxby’s locations on the East Coast, including the other Chesterfield store. Kelley has plans for six more Zaxby’s restaurants in Chesterfield County in the next four years, according to a release.
The new store will seat 90 inside, plus seating for 16 on the patio in farmhouse-style restaurant that "includes a distinctive red barn exterior."
***
Previous from Dec.:
Update: Zaxby’s at 901 Walmart Way, will now open in early 2020. Not in December or Nov. 18, 11 or 4 as previously reported. Zaxby’s officials said construction delays were the cause of the opening date changing.
An exact opening date will be shared closer to the opening.
***
Zaxby’s, the Georgia-based fast casual chain specializing in chicken, will open its second Chesterfield County location on Nov. 18 at 901 Walmart Way, adjacent to Sam's Club off Midlothian Turnpike.
The location was first announced in Sept. 2015 and construction began in April 2019. It's the first Zaxby’s in Midlothian, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant chain. Another location in Chesterfield County at 7100 Tim Price Way (near Chippenham and Midlothian) opened in May 2018.
Zaxby’s focuses on prepared-at-order chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads.
This Zaxby's is operated by Travis Kelley, who has four other Zaxby’s locations on the East Coast, including the other Chesterfield store. Kelley has plans for six more Zaxby’s restaurants in Chesterfield County in the next four years, according to a release.
The first Richmond Zaxby's opened in Feb. 2016 at 5816 W. Broad St. The new Chesterfield store will be the seventh for the Richmond-area.
The new store will seat 90 inside, plus seating for 16 on the patio in farmhouse-style restaurant that "includes a distinctive red barn exterior."
“We hope Midlothian will join us for the grand opening when we will give away free Zaxby’s for a year to the first 100 guests through our Zaxby’s Deck of Dealz,” Kelley said. “In addition, the new Midlothian location will be hosting Zaxby’s famous Repeat Day on Thursday, Dec. 19. Guest receipts from this day can be presented once between Jan. 1 and 14 to receive the same purchase again for free.”
The chain operates more than 900 locations in 17 mostly Southeastern states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hope they put one pn Hull St Rd west. Please
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.