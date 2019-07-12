ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque in Scott's Addition got some more accolades. This time, the praise came via Charleston-based Garden & Gun magazine, which selected the best new barbecue restaurants in the South.

"That’s no typo: Real-deal Texas barbecue has come to Richmond," the magazine wrote.

ZZQ owners (and spouses) Chris Fultz and Alex Graf opened their restaurant in March 2018 at 3201 W. Moore St. after seven years of pop-ups and perfecting their craft.

The restaurant developed a cult following in its years of perfecting, including two cooking on-site at its now-neighbor, Ardent Craft Ales.

"ZZQ serves Carolina-style pulled pork, turkey, and pastrami, but the brisket, ribs, and sausage are what bring out fanatics," wrote Garden & Gun.

Last month, ZZQ made Taste of the South magazine's annual Top 50 of everything in the South list.

Read the full Garden & Gun piece here.

