ZZQ Texas Craft Barbecue will be featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Friday.
The ZZQ episode, "Smokin' Hot BBQ," will air Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network. The Scott's Addition restaurant shared the news on its social media accounts Tuesday. ZZQ will close at 7 p.m. Friday so owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf can host a private viewing.
And you may want to tune in to this episode as it may be the last of the Fieri in Richmond episodes. At least for now.
If you recall, celebrity chef Guy Fieri filmed in Richmond during the first week of September at restaurants all over town. Neither the restaurants nor the Food Network shared where Fieri would be be filming or if a restaurant filmed in would be on a future show, but we were able to sleuth out some of the locations. And now, months later, most of the places Fieri was spotted have been featured in an episode.
An episode called "Cruisin' Capital Cities" and featuring Perly's restaurant aired Nov. 22. Pop's Market was featured Dec. 6 in "Family Meals;" "Creative Creations" with The Fancy Biscuit aired Dec. 27; Carena’s Jamaican Grille appeared Jan. 3 on ""Off the Beaten Path" and Soul Taco in "Meat Sampler" on Jan. 17.
Fieri was also spotted at Dot’s Back Inn in September, the day before the restaurant's 29th anniversary. He'd previously featured the restaurant on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2008, so his visit could've been to say hello, or perhaps Dot's is being saved for a special upcoming episode. It won't be in February, though. Food Network released its next month schedule to media, and Richmond isn't on the list. Yet. We'll have to stay tuned. A representative for the Food Network, which airs Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in September that it doesn't comment on episodes before they're scheduled to air.
The ZZQ episode airs Friday and the description reads, "Guy Fieri's diving into all kinds of 'cue on this trip. In Ottawa, Canada, a funky chicken joint cranking the rotisserie and firing up the ribs. In Burlington, Vt., a place smokin' their wings and mashin' up their bomb BBQ with righteous ramen. And a Texas-style spot in Richmond, Va., getting spicy with their sausage and building a monster meat sandwich."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.