Dear Governor Northam and Members of the General Assembly,
As you can see, this is not a restaurant review. What the world does not need right now is another review. Food criticism necessarily assumes the existence of a healthy, thriving, functioning restaurant scene. And here in Richmond and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, the restaurant scene, at present, is neither healthy, thriving, nor functional.
I use this opportunity, instead, to urge you to consider adopting interim measures that would provide economic relief and protection to Virginia restaurants, bars, and workers impacted by the recent coronavirus outbreak.
The impact has been severe and unprecedented. In the interest of controlling the further spread of the virus, many restaurants and bars decided to close, even before the Commonwealth began imposing restrictions. The decision to close, while advancing public health goals, has come at a tremendous cost to those establishments and their workers, many of whom are now in dire financial straits.
Restaurant and bar owners face uncertainty – not knowing whether they can continue providing a safety net for their workers, while ensuring that their businesses remain solvent. Some businesses, in fact, have done the math and determined that survival is an impossibility. Permanent closures, precipitated by the outbreak, have already been announced.
Cities like Richmond have put in place tax relief for local restaurants and bars. But tax relief at the local level does not address all the ways in which those businesses and their employees have been affected the most – at the basic human level, in being able to pay their bills and make ends meet.
Statewide measures should be adopted to combat these concerns. Measures that our government should consider include a guarantee of universal basic income, paid sick leave protection, debt and tax relief, rent abatement and eviction protection, small business grants and increased lines of credit, and other subsidies. The state should also partner and be in dialogue with restaurant and bar owners and labor and worker organizations to more fully understand and respond to on-the-ground problems as they unfold.
For those restaurant and bar employees who find themselves without the ability to continue working as they did before, the state should provide emergency housing support for renters and expanded access to food security programs. It should also follow the lead of other states that extend unemployment insurance and benefits to workers whose workplace has been shut down or who are at home caring for others, such as the elderly or school-aged children.
We owe it to these hardworking individuals to ensure that they, like the rest of us, can ride out this storm without suffering financial ruin. The Commonwealth will endure. So too should these individuals who proudly call the Commonwealth their home.
In the City of Richmond, restaurants and bars and the people they employ have long contributed in significant ways to enriching our city economically and culturally and making our city a more inviting place to live. They have also played a critical role in bringing national attention and prominence to both Richmond and the Commonwealth. If we do not adequately support and sustain them now, in what is possibly the worst of times, I fear that they will never fully recover, even after the worst is finally over.
Thank you for your service and commitment to all the people of the Commonwealth throughout this extraordinarily difficult time.
Respectfully yours,
Justin Lo,
Restaurant Critic for the Richmond Times-Dispatch
Over 30% will never come back because the consumer will not have the spendable income for years. Then you greedy political people with the meals tax at 12,8% then parking and you are all nuts
To provide some temporary help for restaurants and the kitchen workers: order take-out if you can afford it. Some temporary help for waitstaff: grocery stores and Amazon are hiring.
Justin Lo ….. instead of asking a bunch of politicians to help in something they cannot handle, just ask everyone, including yourself to dig deep, and bale out these unlucky folks who have had to close ....
That is all any politician can do …. and will do …. if they see votes incoming as a result. Hallelujah, and Period.
Rump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus outbreak is impacting all levels of the economy. And this is what he was supposed to be good at. Unfortunately for America “being good at business” means a lot more than just being a millionaire.
“‘Doomed from the Start.’ Experts Say the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response Was Never Going to Work”
“Squandered time: How the Trump administration lost control of the coronavirus crisis”
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“Here Are 17 Ways the Trump Administration Bungled Its Coronavirus Response”
“ Coronavirus response hurt by lack of funding for public health labs, CDC director tells Congress”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.
The Trump administration’s decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.‘
NY Times: "Even after Mr. Trump committed to supporting the states on Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers said it still had not received direction from the administration.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, legally designated as the backup health care system in national emergencies, awaits requests for help. The veterans department has a surplus of beds in many of its 172 hospital centers and a robust number of special rooms for patients with breathing disorders.
The sprawling system of emergency doctors and nurses ready to be deployed by the Department of Health and Human Services — known as the National Disaster Medical System — is also still waiting for orders."
Drake Butler - As is typical of your posts, this one includes a long series of statements in quotes. Kindly provide the sources so that others can evaluate them in context. They are otherwise meaningless to anyone who thinks critically. Thanks.
