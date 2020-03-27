The back seat of Patrick McDowell’s Subaru Impreza is full of boxes of rubber gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer.
In the middle of a pandemic where delivery orders have increased along with disinfecting guidelines, his steering wheel and delivery bag have become well acquainted with Clorox wipes.
As a driver for Richmond-based food delivery service Chop Chop RVA, McDowell makes sure to clean his hands, bag and car between each trip. One day this week, he completed 25 stops in a 10-hour day. Since Chop Chop has switched to no-contact delivery, orders get placed on the porch and paired with a knock on the door.
“Then I make my way slowly back to the car just to make sure someone comes,” he said. “Customers have been stepping up as well … since they shouldn’t be going out, they’re kind of reflecting that we’re taking the risk for them.”
Delivery personnel have been deemed essential workers within the coronavirus crisis as cities and communities continue to gradually shut down around them. In the Richmond region, where restaurants are facing overwhelming uncertainty, delivery services and takeout are what have kept many going.
Owner of Branch & Vine in the city's Fan District, Aaron Burnley is one of them. Delivery and takeout now make up more than 40% of his sales, but some days, even that only accounts for four orders total. But the bills don’t stop, and he’s had to trim his staff down to two people, including himself. He’s seen better days.
“It’s not sustainable,” said Burnley, who uses both Chop Chop and Quickness RVA, a bicycle delivery option. “I hope folks around here realize how important it is to keep supporting our local businesses versus your big corporate folks who are going to be fine throughout this.”
Burnley, who lives 25 feet from the restaurant’s doors, is looking to see if delivering wine, of which he has 300 varietals, could be feasible.
It’s in the works with Chop Chop’s founder Chris Chandler, who said he receives daily emails from restaurants asking if he’s hiring delivery drivers to provide some income to workers who were laid off.
In just the past week, more than 50 people have applied and with an increased volume of restaurants, it’s expanded the delivery zone by 60%.
“This past week and a half has truly felt like moving mountains,” Chandler said, adding that restaurants like Sabai and Sticky Rice, who previously never offered delivery, are now on board.
It’s been similar for Quickness, said owner Frank Bucalo, who started the business a decade ago.
Food remains a significant portion of the courier business, but Bucalo is hoping to expand to include local bookstores, public libraries and record shops in its delivery service options. With people staying home, or libraries shutting down, those places aren't experiencing the same foot traffic that usually keeps business running.
“The basic idea is we’re trying to be available for whatever the local community needs to get through this," Bucalo said.
One Quickness courier, Spencer Hale, said he believes delivery services have become a reprieve from the social isolation for some people. His Fuji bike logs 30 to 50 miles per Quickness delivery shift.
Four times a week, decked in a rain jacket and cutoff shorts if weather allows, Hale makes the trip up Church Hill, down to Southside, up Northside and even the West End, all with a backpack strapped to his back. He, along with Chop Chop driver McDowell, have memorized the best travel routes to beat the clock.
On a good day, Hale is running 12 to 15 deliveries on his bike and making an average of $12-15 dollars an hour, including tips.
“This whole outbreak has really reframed [doing deliveries] as doing a good service,” Hale said. “I’m picking up food at restaurants and their actions toward us as delivery people has changed … they’re more handing me food and saying ‘Thank you for what you’re doing.’”
Thoughts of what were to happen if a lockdown occurred and restaurants were forced to close down crept into McDowell’s head more than once these past few weeks. He has savings to get him through but knows some restaurants aren’t so lucky. But as long they need him, he’ll be around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.