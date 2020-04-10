The streets surrounding Brandee Monroe’s built-from-scratch faded blue trailer, home to the pastries created by Baked RVA, are uncharacteristically quiet.
On a good day, her loyal customers swing by, assuring her they’ll find a way to make sure she stays at 10th and Leigh streets, with her signature “Big Ass Muffins” in hand. But even then, it’s only $45 profit for a day’s work.
“It’s really difficult to predict what will come next, or to even have a whole lot of faith that the moves I’m making are the right ones,” Monroe said.
She’s praying the bills don’t overwhelm her to the point she can’t pay them. Monroe doesn’t qualify for unemployment. After being laid off from her part-time gig at a brewery as the service industry began to shut down, she had to ask her landlord for an extension to pay rent. BakedRVA is her only source of income.
When the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, just weeks after BakedRVA’s Feb. 29 opening, hundreds of restaurants in the Richmond region began shutting down their dine-in operations, bolstering sales instead through delivery and take-out. Now, even more so with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, mobile vendors who rely heavily on foot traffic for revenue and the ever-fluctuating weather were devastated.
Monroe has turned to online orders, an option boosted among food vendors in the past few weeks as the number of cases in the city has risen. Hopefully, it will keep her in business, she said.
"I owe [my customers] to be right alongside them as long as it is deemed safe," she said. "So that's what I'm going to do."
The drastic revenue reductions continue to leave some food trucks operators fighting for their livelihoods.
Happy Arepas, a Venezuelan food truck usually perched at South of the James Farmers Market on Saturdays and at local breweries during the week, has all but shuttered its operations. Revenue has dwindled to “almost nothing,” said co-owner Nataly Aguilera, just months after the company was considering expanding.
The family business of three is scraping through the crisis together, but 2020 hit them hard.
Aguilera was in a car accident late January that fractured her tibia and tore tendons, leaving her to teach husband and co-owner Cesar the mastery behind her Venezuelan recipes and the truck's namesake: arepas.
The truck was functioning with two people. Now she worries for her daughter, Paola, who in the last few events they have on their calendar is the one who interacts with people most, and her husband, who’s taken on another job as a frontline worker in the pandemic disinfecting a local office building to provide income.
Her leg is getting better, and she’s learning to walk with a cane, but she doesn’t know how long they can do this.
"We're Venezuelans and we adapt," Nataly said. "We keep moving forward because that's who we are."
But it's a waiting game, she said.
***
So far, John Vest, owner of Redemption BBQ, is doing OK -- as much as someone can be during a public health crisis.
His wife's shifts as a nurse anethesist at a local hospital were cut in half, as elective surgeries were put on hold. He’s trying to keep the food truck in business to support local farmers and his staff and family.
“It’s mentally and emotionally exhausting to have to rethink every aspect of your life,” Vest said.
Budgets are continuing to get tight, and there will be a point people don’t go for takeout - Vest knows this well. Picking up a juicy slab of pork loin at Redemption isn't feasible for everyone right now , he said.
The truck has partnered with Richmond Friends of the Homeless, where Monday through Friday, it sets up shop at churches in Southside and around Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church, a few miles from Gilpin Court. Each day, he’s served about 100 people in the span of 20 minutes in a socially distanced line that wraps corners, and almost every week, the truck makes its way to a local hospital.
He’s figured out how to pre-package meals to limit contact with customers, boxing up hundreds of barbecue sandwiches and mac and cheese servings, both signature items at Redemption.
“As [people] come and get their food, they say ‘Thank you for doing this here,’ and that’s been great to hear that we’ve been able to help,” Vest said.
Other trucks, such as Jackson Ward’s Salt and Forge, have turned to driving into neighborhoods around the region. Vest said he thinks that could be how food trucks, an essential fabric to the local food scene, survive.
David Hahn, owner of S&F, has been cold-calling communities to see which ones don’t have groceries within a 10- or 15-minute drive or other local restaurants with takeout options.
People drive up, grab their order -- already scheduled with a pre-order link and a time slot -- and head out. On some days, within a two-hour time frame, they’ve been serving 150 people.
Hahn knows he’s lucky. S&F added a food truck to the restaurant a year ago, and even before the pandemic, nearly 70% of its business came from pickup or delivery.
“We try and celebrate little wins every day and savor those,” he said. "“[Doing this] is a few hours of solace amid the chaos in the world."
An updated list of food trucks operating in Richmond can be found at streetfoodfinder.com/c/va/richmond.
