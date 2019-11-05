Holiday Cookie Contest logo 2018

The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s annual Holiday Cookie Contest is accepting submissions through Sunday, so hurry and send us your best recipes.

Go to Richmond.com/Cookie-Contest to submit your original recipes. If entering more than one, they must be submitted separately. Or, you can mail your hard-copy recipes to Holly Prestidge, at 300 E. Franklin St., Richmond, VA 23219. Please include your name, address, phone number and email address. Entrants must be 18 or older.

The entry deadline for online submissions and mailed entries is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.

The Times-Dispatch will choose 10 cookie finalists to be in the running for the grand prize; they will be featured in the Food section Nov. 27.

Then, from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8, readers can visit Richmond.com/Cookie-Contest again to vote for the grand-prize winner. The winning baker and recipe will be featured in the Food section Dec. 18

A grand-prize winner and two runners-up will be selected by readers from 10 finalists chosen by The Times-Dispatch.

The grand-prize winner receives a $250 gift card and an RTD goodie bag; the second-place winner earns a $100 gift card and goodie bag; and the third-place winner gets a goodie bag.

— Holly Prestidge

