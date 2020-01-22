Sample some of the region’s best restaurants at the RTD’s spring Taste of Richmond, which has a new location and time.
Taste of Richmond will be Sunday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the grand ballroom of the Hilton Short Pump, 12042 W. Broad St. There is ample free parking (surface and garage).
Your All-Access Tasting Pass gets you unlimited samples of dozens of restaurants’ most popular dishes, like smoked shrimp cocktail and flank steak with horseradish mashed potatoes. Your ticket also includes two drink selections for beer or wine. Vendors selling food, clothing and more will also be at the event.
Tickets normally are $75 and are on sale now. But for a limited time, get $10 off by entering code “TASTE10.” Purchase tickets here: Richmond.com/taste
Local favorites The Salty Pig, Texas de Brazil and many others will show off favorite dishes at Taste of Richmond, but spots remain available for restaurants interested in participating in this unique regional food event. Restaurants can register here: Richmond.com/taste-restaurant
If you’re a vendor interested in selling products at Taste of Richmond, register here: Richmond.com/taste-vendor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.