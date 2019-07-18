GrowRVA has partnered with Richmond-based Underground Kitchen to bring a breakfast/brunch event to the South of the James Farmers Market Saturday that features a four-course menu with ingredients sourced by market vendors.
Two seatings - at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. - feature dishes prepared by Washington D.C.-based chef Danielle Harris that include ingredients from Lesley's Garden, Dockery Branch Farm, Barham Seafood, Drumheller's Orchard, Earth's Echo Farm, and Thinking of You Creations Bakery.
The first course will be raspberry crumble parfait with fresh berries, white chocolate pretzel crumble, Greek yogurt, dehydrated honey powder and mint, followed by gulf coast shrimp and grits, with chorizo, charred elote and avocado crema; creole chicken and spiced waffles topped with bacon maple bourbon syrup and a fried egg; and warm peach cobbler.
Sparkling fruit mocktails round out the meal.
The event will be held in the picnic shelters near the market, which is located at New Kent Avenue and 42nd Street in Richmond. Tickets are $75 and include preferred parking. Part of the proceeds benefit Friends of Forest Hill Park. For tickets, visit: https://theundergroundkitchen.org/event/ugk-at-south-of-the-james-farmers-market/.
