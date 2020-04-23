For seven years, the smell of carnitas and tacos al pastor floated through the one-foot window opening of Adulfa Garcia’s Taqueria La Rosa de Guadalupe food truck.
Now the taco sales her family's relied on -- the only source of income that keeps a roof over their heads -- have plummeted 50%. Even with these losses, the family home and taco truck space's rent is still due in 8 days.
Garcia wonders if the neighborhood following they've spent years building is enough to get her through this pandemic.
Across a Sunoco gas station off Jefferson Davis Highway, the taco truck is tucked within a red-and-yellow tent wrapped with Christmas tree lights. The first indicator of arrival is a faded crimson sign, swishing back and forth with the winds.
“It’s difficult. You come and hope that the day will provide enough sales to maintain your family,” she said in Spanish. “I’m doing this out of necessity. The necessity to fight for my family, my children.”
On a recent Thursday, the taqueria’s sole customer sat on one of its red-and-yellow coated picnic tables -- the same picnic tables Garcia expected would be filled once warmer weather came along -- twiddling his fingers as he waited for his takeout.
Garcia, along with her husband, Sabino and daughter, Elizabeth, who help run the taco truck, installed a makeshift cleaning station for guests to wash their hands, with various Spanish signs alongside the truck explaining the importance of taking safety precautions.
With a take-out only system, the costs are higher, Garcia said. She’s buying more to-go containers, cups and bags than she ever has to be prepared. But some families who made it tradition to dine-in weekly after Spanish mass on Sundays -- a popular option at the taqueria -- are now worried to leave their house. Others can't afford it. A few people have complained about not being able to eat in the tented area, and refused to take food to-go at all.
At the mention of this, Garcia shrugged. All she can do is make sure she prevents the spread however she can.
“If God wills it, this will get better,” she said.
Taquerias along Jefferson Davis Corridor and Hull Street have become a vital artery to a Latino community that’s seen a nearly 40% increase in its population in the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Across Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover countries, there were almost 71,000 Hispanic residents as of 2018.
Chesterfield alone accounted for nearly half.
And it continues to increase. But along Jeff Davis, so does the level of low-income residents, despite Chesterfield’s more affluent neighborhoods thriving. For some people, Garcia said, her truck is the closest place they have for an affordable meal that can feed their entire family.
Her tacos start at $2, the exception being the prized Mexican staple of Tripas, or cow intestine, which runs at $3 a piece.
These taco trucks are frequently non-visible, with word-of-mouth being the primary way of expanding customer flow. La Rosa de Guadalupe’s Facebook page was last updated March 11. Others, such as Rey de Los Tacos, have no Facebook page at all, despite launching almost a decade ago, and phone numbers ring with no one to answer.
Rey de Los Tacos is the taco truck on a hill, one that’s so discreet, its name is nowhere to be found. The quickest way to find it is by heading toward the corner of Walmsley Blvd. and Hopkins Road and hunting down the “Iglesia Pentecosta Unida Hispana." The United Hispanic Pentecostal Church.
That doesn't faze this taqueria.
On its half-off taco Tuesdays, lines would curve down the windy slanted slope. On the weekends, cars wouldn’t fit in the traffic-choked parking lot.
But with the stay-at-home order, worker Maria Velasquez, who’s been with the owner for more than 16 years, said it’s been hit badly. The taqueria that used to open six days a week has shifted to Thursday to Sunday from 4-8 p.m.
Still, on a recent Thursday night, gravel crackled as a caravan of cars drove sluggishly up the desolate pathway to tacos. Robert Ferguson, who drove one of the cars, has been getting his usual order of two beef tacos with extra sauce at least once a week for almost a decade.
“They’re good people … this goes to show you how much the community supports them,” he said, waving to the line of cars. Only one person would go up to Velasquez at a time to pick up orders. She'd lather her hands with hand sanitizer in between each customer transaction.
The fear of contracting coronavirus is real, she said, but she's waiting out this pandemic for her sons back in Mexico, who she sends money to as often as she can.
The more business slows down, the less she’s able to send.
***
Where Francisco Gonzalez is from in Mexico, tacos are a religion of its own -- which meant when he opened Taqueria Panchito in 2011, the folded pouches of corn stuffed with smoked barbacoa quickly became Midlothian Turnpike’s worst-kept secret.
Its Wednesday dollar taco nights attracted a line that’d wrap the minimal brick-and-mortar location and creep into the motel next door’s property line.
Due to the coronavirus, those nights no longer exist. The restaurant’s operating hours were cut back to 8 from 9:30 p.m. Its food truck can be seen downtown on Clay and 10th Street from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, raking in an additional 70 orders from the city crowd.
Even so, sales are down 60%, said Gonzalez, and the upcoming week predicts heavy rain, a deterrent to foot traffic.
“We have our clients who find us, but not all of them can,” Gonzalez said.
All he can do is wait, he said, for the day his taqueria can completely open once again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.