Truckle Cheesemongers — a Richmond-based pop-up cheese shop — is has opened its brick-and-mortar store at 1320 Summit Ave. in Scott’s Addition.
The space, which is shared with Blue Bee Cider, opened on Halloween.
Truckle Cheesemongers offers “cheeses and charcuterie cut to order, grab-and-go cheeses, cheese and charcuterie boards, and sandwiches to enjoy onsite to complement Blue Bee Cider’s offerings,” according to a news release.
Maggie Bradshaw launched Truckle Cheese-mongers in 2015 and since then, she has hosted pop-up cheese markets and cheese-pairing classes all over town, though frequently at Blue Bee Cider.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to become Richmond’s dedicated cheese shop,” Bradshaw told the Richmond Times-Dispatch when then spot was announced in July. “[Blue Bee owner] Courtney [Mailey] and I have partnered on projects since the beginning and it feels like a natural fit to locate the shop at Blue Bee Cider.”
Blue Bee Cider, a producer of fermented ciders made with Virginia-grown apples, opened in Manchester in 2012 and moved to Scott’s Addition in 2016.
The cidery renovated the former Richmond city stables at West Clay Street and Summit Avenue and created a larger cider production area, along with a patio, a cider salon, a seasonal roadside farm stand and a retail shop where the company sells bottles of its cider varieties.
Truckle Cheesemongers is open Monday - Thursday, 11a.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, noon - 7 p.m.
