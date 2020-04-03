Federal officials are closing more parts of national forestland in Southwest Virginia, which was already largely restricted to public access because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The temporary shutdowns now include all picnic sites, developed campgrounds and shelters, visitor centers, restrooms and many trails, according to a news release late Thursday from the Roanoke-based George Washington and Jefferson National Forests headquarters.
A list of the closures — and what areas remain open — can be found at fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.
Earlier in the week, the U.S. Forest Service announced it was closing all trailheads and other access points to the Appalachian Trail in the George Washington and Jefferson forests in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
There are about two dozen major Appalachian Trail trailheads in the two national forests, and many more roads and trails leading to the Georgia-to-Maine footpath that fall under the closure order.
On Thursday, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy said it was asking for a closure of the entire 2,193-mile trail through at least April 30.
The conservancy made the request in a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the National Park Service and the Forest Service. It was not clear Friday how long it might take the agencies to respond.
While acknowledging the growing popularity of the trail at a time when out-of-work people are looking for hiking opportunities, conservancy officials said the footpath has become overburdened.
“The past few weeks have shown that the AT is no longer a place where effective social distancing can take place, and that drastic action must be taken to help limit the spread of this highly contagious virus both on and off the trail,” Sandra Marra, the conservancy’s president and CEO, wrote on the organization’s website.
Other popular day hikes in the national forests, such as the Cascades and Crabtree Falls day-use areas, are also temporarily closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.