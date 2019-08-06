Former Indian foreign minister dies

Sushma Swaraj, India’s former external affairs minister and a leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, died Tuesday at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 67 and was foreign minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet from 2014 to 2019. She distinguished herself on social media, often replying to requests for help from Indians abroad.

