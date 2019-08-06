Former Indian foreign minister dies
Sushma Swaraj, India’s former external affairs minister and a leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, died Tuesday at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 67 and was foreign minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet from 2014 to 2019. She distinguished herself on social media, often replying to requests for help from Indians abroad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.