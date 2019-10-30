Four tips for choosing employment references

When you're applying for a job, one thing you want to have lined up is references to include with your application. Below are four tips you can use to choose the best references to showcase your background and abilities.
Look for references who will be able to discuss various aspects of your work experience
A good reference will be able to talk about how effective you were at work, but also the business relationship they had with you. Choose people whom you worked with in various capacities. For example, one reference might be able to attest to your ability to safely and efficiently operate a forklift. Another reference might be able to talk about your leadership capabilities on a community volunteer project.
Ensure the reference’s information is fresh
Before you use someone as a reference, make sure you have their updated contact information. The last thing that you want to do is use someone as a reference and then have the recruiter unable to contact them. So, before you hit send/publish/print, check email addresses and phone numbers to make sure they all work.
Don't discount volunteer positions
If you are newly graduated or you haven't had a lot of paid work experience, there's nothing wrong with putting down work you did as a volunteer. This can actually look good on a resume, and you're still helping a potential employer learn more about your work ethic, ambition and character.
Give your reference a heads up
If you use someone’s name as a reference, let them know. First, it’s polite. Second, your reference can prepare for the conversation.
The right references can make or break your chances of getting the job that you want. So, choose your references carefully and prioritize ones that will present you in the best possible light to prospective employers.
