I was appointed as chair of the nationally acclaimed Virginia Outdoors Foundation in 2003. During my tenure, I attended a statewide watershed seminar in Williamsburg. A speaker alleged that he was a watershed expert and, without any hint of doubt, promptly proclaimed that every drop of rain that fell onto Virginia soil passes through the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
Being one of many state, federal and nonprofit group representatives in attendance, I waited politely for him to correct himself. I did not want to be “that guy” who challenges a wayward speaker in a genteel setting, but I knew that dozens of federal and state policymakers were present and might actually believe what they just heard and act accordingly.
So after no one else made a peep, I rose and asked if he really meant what he just said and he replied yes. So I took him on a mental journey westward as I named major watersheds that he left out.
The speaker omitted all of the land west of the Eastern Continental Divide which, in Virginia, is made up of the New River Valley, the Upper Tennessee Watershed (the headwaters of the Holston, Clinch and Powell rivers) and the Big Sandy Watershed, all of which send their waters to the Mississippi River through very circuitous routes.
After adding back the Roanoke River Valley Watershed, which flows through North Carolina to the Atlantic Ocean, approximately one-third of Virginia’s terra firma was omitted by the expert. Some attendants glared at me and others thanked me during the break.
Unfortunately, relatively little has since changed education-wise regarding the oft ignored “Lost One-Third,” so to speak. So it is no surprise that 16 years later, a huge majority of Virginians (likely 90% or more) have never heard of the Clinch River in far Southwest Virginia — the home of the highest concentration of rare aquatic species in the nation.
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and The Nature Conservancy are the river’s biggest cheerleaders but, beyond that scope, little is done by the state to help promote and educate its citizens about the most special river in the state, and beyond.
Failed efforts have been made to give the Clinch River Valley special status similar to the Chesapeake Bay, not so much in strict regulations but just maybe a little extra basic protection, promotion and funding. To garner the respect the river deserves, statewide recognition needs to come first. The recently opened Clinch River State Park in St. Paul spreads the good word regionally, yet scarce few state funds are being lined up to properly promote and protect Virginia’s most important river, biologically speaking, of course.
Most of the municipal sewer systems along the river need upgrading, straight pipes eliminated and stormwater management greatly increased. Logging is virtually unregulated in the commonwealth, so the Clinch and its very steep watershed tributaries suffer more than their share of preventable sedimentation as well.
If the Clinch River was in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, it would make the cut for statewide Standards of Learning studies and tests, songs of praise would be written, and every state official and students of all ages would know the value of this jewel and how it affords Virginia national and worldwide biodiversity acclaim.
But nope, the Clinch River was born and raised in what would 70 million years later become far Southwest Virginia and, thereafter, qualify as the Rodney Dangerfield of our great state.
And this enduring disrespect continually deepens despite our mountain redoubt being the home of the state’s smartest kids, tallest bridge, deepest gorge (in the East), the first integrated Little League and high school football teams in the South, one of the first two women elected to the Virginia General Assembly and the most diverse school, which is free for poor children from around the world.
Last but not least, the Great Southwest is the boyhood home of former Gov. Linwood Holton who, along with most of the Southwest Virginia delegation of that time, helped Virginia break free of the extremely racist political system concocted by the Byrd machine.
So let’s give the Clinch River and its surrounding flora and fauna (and people, please) a little bit of recognition and respect. It is true, and we much appreciate, that many natural science experts around the world have heard of and value the Clinch River.
Yet, that matters little if in her native Virginia she is an orphan.
