Police detained a 33-year-old Afghan man seeking asylum in France after one person was fatally stabbed and nine others injured Saturday outside a subway station in a suburb of Lyon, authorities said. The suspect provided contradictory information to police, but the attack in Villeurbanne did not appear to be terrorism-related, an official said.
