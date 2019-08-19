French, Russian presidents confer on Ukraine, EU
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to give a boost to peace talks with Ukraine and to improve Moscow’s relations with the European Union during a meeting in southern France on Monday. But the leaders disagreed on other issues, including Syria and the Russian crackdown on opposition protests.
