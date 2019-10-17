This article originally ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 1985.

Several thousand fans of the Grateful Dead briefly rushed the Richmond Coliseum about 8 last night as they tried to get into the sold-out concert without tickets.

About 300 got in, and a glass window on Leigh Street was cracked, according to police. Police rushed reinforcements to contain the crowd.

The incident lasted less than 10 minutes. The fans apparently passed word that a rush was being made on the doors. They screamed as they ran for doors on the east and west side of the building. Only some of those on the west side got in. While more than 200 people were arrested on narcotics possession and distribution charges since Friday night, the arrests were made with little uproar.

The crowd generally dispersed without incident after last night's concert, though officers swept the area around the Coliseum to move on several thousand people who lingered.

City Manager Manuel Deese last night said that he has not paid close attention to events since the concert began, but said, "I plan a close review" next week. He said that he'll want to see if the Coliseum hired enough security, which he had been assured of in planning sessions before the concerts.

He said he also wants to find out how much the concert cost the city in overtime pay for officers. "I don't have enough information now to make any judgments," he said. "I know there was an extraordinary level of arrests." He said there have been many arrests in every city the Grateful Dead has played.

Deese said he may hear arguments from some city officials for a ban on future Grateful Dead concerts and that alternative may be considered.

Just before the rush last night, the crowds of people without tickets had begun to grow. Maj. Joseph Higgins, head of uniformed operations, doubled the number of patrolmen at the Coliseum and stationed officers at the east and west doors as the crowd outside grew larger.

But the sudden, almost concerted rush caught everyone off-guard.

At first, the onrush pushed the officers, Higgins and Commonwealth's Attorney Aubrey M. Davis Jr. through the doors into the Coliseum.

The officers pushed their way back, then secured the doors. At that point, most of the crowd began to disperse. More officers were called in, including Narcotics Division officers who donned police jackets to identify themselves. About 8:30, police began a sweep through the area around the Coliseum telling people outside to leave the area. A prisoner wagon followed the officers.

Officials said about 90 people had been arrested on drug possession or distribution charges since 3 p.m. yesterday. About 125 people were arrested Friday night.

Sheriff Andrew Winston viewed the numbers with dismay. Just Friday, the state Corrections Department had removed a number of felons to state prisons after months of badgering to ease overcrowding in the jail.

"We just got a breather," he said, but with the new wave of arrests from last night's concert, crowding was again the order of the day.

The jail gained at least 30 and possibly as many as 50 people who were unable to make bail and must await trial in a cell, he said.

The large number of arrests led to a special session of General District Court yesterday and judges Jose Davila and Ralph Robertson planned to sit this morning to assign lawyers to those arrested last night.

The arrests also proved troublesome for fans, many of whom will remain in jail in Richmond after the rock group departs.

One of those arrested was Elizabeth Winger, who came with a group from Springfield with tickets to one of the Grateful Dead concerts.

But she spent more time learning about the inside of the city lockup than she did listening to music. A police officer accused her and others of using marijuana in a parked car.

"It was awful," said the 19-year-old community college student, one of nearly 100 people who appeared at a special session of General District Court yesterday after spending the night in the lockup or City Jail. Ms. Winger was released on her own recognizance, but must return to Richmond another day to face the charge of possession of marijuana.

While most of the arrests were for drug use or distribution, one person was arrested yesterday for wearing an American flag like a cape.

"If they don't have any more respect for the country than that they deserve to get arrested," Davis said.

From Friday night through early yesterday morning, before court opened at 8 a.m., the lockup was crowded with people. Instead of two magistrates on duty, there were four, and the clack of the typewriters and the ring of the phones were constant.

Harried sheriff's deputies tried to keep an orderly flow, answer telephone questions from people trying to find friends and fingerprint and photograph the accused.

Outside the lockup, the jam of friends waiting for word or trying to find out where those arrested were added to the tumult.

By the middle of Friday night, the earlier cries of "I need tickets" had changed to "Spare some money for bail." People with cups sought donations to get friends out of jail.

The parade of people, with their friends sprawled in the corridor outside, began coming before judges Davila and Robertson just after 8 a.m. It didn't end until just before noon. Robertson had already seen about 20 people Friday evening in a late session.

"I thought it was going to be pretty easy," he said, until he heard later how many more cases were coming.

The cases almost entirely involved alleged illegal use of drugs, ranging from simple possession of marijuana to felonious distribution of LSD. Although a few people pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and were sentenced, generally the judges tried to find out which people had lawyers, assigned defenders to those who couldn't afford them and set court dates.

Robertson said he was impressed with the general attitude of the people who appeared before him.

Davis, who was outside the concerts both nights and the court yesterday morning, said that the cooperative attitude of the defendants made the process easier.

He decried, though, the high cost to the judicial system. At least 20 police officers in the Special Operations Division had to be called in to help with crowd control because of the jam at the Richmond Coliseum. He said that cost should have been paid by the promoters, who he said were not required to hire enough people.

