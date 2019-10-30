This article originally ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2005.
Judge L.A. Harris Jr., presiding at the Piper Rountree murder trial, yesterday allowed prosecutors to call to the stand Paige Akin, the Times-Dispatch reporter who has been covering the case.
Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Duncan Reid wanted to question Akin after a witness, lawyer Martin McVey, testified that he met with Rountree in Houston the afternoon of Oct. 30, a Saturday. Earlier that day, Rountree's ex-husband, University of Richmond professor Fredric Jablin, was shot down in the driveway of his Henrico County house.
The prosecution case alleges that, about the time McVey says she was with him, Rountree was still on a plane returning to Houston from Virginia after killing Jablin.
In an article published Jan. 9, Akin reported that McVey told her the first time he had seen Rountree in about a year was Sunday, Oct. 31, also at his Houston office. Akin interviewed McVey in Houston, Rountree's home, in December.
McVey said on the stand yesterday that he had told reporters, including Akin, about the Saturday meeting with Rountree. He told police earlier this month.
When the prosecution indicated it might call Akin as a witness, she was excluded from the courtroom, where she had been covering the trial since Tuesday. Witnesses were not allowed to hear others' testimony during the trial.
Presentation of evidence ended yesterday; the trial enters its fifth day this morning with closing arguments.
Roman Lifson, a lawyer for The Times-Dispatch, and Murray J. Janus, defending Rountree, asked Harris not to allow the prosecution to call Akin to testify.
Answering Reid's questions, Akin testified that she traveled to Houston and interviewed McVey, among others, while researching the article.
"He told me that he saw her on Sunday the 31st," Akin said. That was a meeting attended also by police investigators.
She said she asked McVey when, before the 31st, he had last seen Rountree. "He said it had been quite a while - about a year, I believe."
