Editor's note: "Sesame Street" aired it's first episode on Nov. 10, 1969.
In June 1973, Jane O’Connor, one of the early members of the Children’s Television Workshop and original members of the production team that created “Sesame Street,” visited Richmond for a week-long seminar on “Urban Schools” sponsored by Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) School of Education. At the time, O’Connor was the Editor-in-Chief of Sesame Street Magazine from its inception in 1970.
During her seminar, O’Connor explained how “Sesame Street” writers had to come up with characters and scripts for “deadly serious” subjects. Some of the topics the show aimed to address were problem-solving, social awareness and concern, making a child feel important as an individual, helping children recognize letters and numbers and the differences between big and little, near and far, before and after; reaching non-English speaking children and helping youngsters understand that people can have different viewpoints on the same subject and that’s alright.
O’Connor said a “key philosophy” of the “Sesame Street” staff was the “willingness to be constantly open to changing techniques.”
“We’ve never looked for one formula to stick to. There’s a desire to find new and better ways to do things, to use great variety in presenting things, a lack of illusion that we know everything we’re doing,” O’Connor explained. She suggested teachers use the philosophy in the classroom as well.
O’Connor continued, “Our scripts have always been very loose and actors have been known to put things in…we’ve always been criticized for not using formal English, but most children don’t use formal English and we’ve tried to catch the way they talked.”
The program’s philosophy to remain open to change included a recent bow to the women’s liberation movement—an early 1970s episode showed a little girl helping her father to make a stool, “Up until recently of course, it would have been a little boy helping his father,” O’Connor stated.
The one thing “Sesame Street” street producers avoided was violence. O’Connor said, “Most kids like violence. We keep jazzing up the show to replace the violence that’s missing. Now we have ‘the count’—he’s sort of a Dracula character, but he likes to COUNT.”
Photos: A look back at 50 years of 'Sesame Street'
Sesame Street, 1972
Joe Namath, quarterback for the New York Jets, chats with Big Bird during taping of the children's television show "Sesame Street" in New York studio Monday, Sept. 25, 1972. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)
Harry Harris
Sesame Street, 1975
Oscar, the resident grouch of the television show "Sesame Street," finds nothing to laugh about as he spies a smiling woman with a child guidance Muppet of himself in New York, Feb. 9, 1975. The Muppet copy is among items being shown at toy fair. AP Photo)
AP
Sesame Street, 1976
Big Bird, the character from Sesame Street, second from left, gets a hug from First Lady Betty Ford, left, as daughter, Susan Ford, second from right, and Santa Claus take part in festivities during a Christmas party for Children of the Diplomatic Corps at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1976, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sesame Street, 1978
First lady Rosalynn Carter and daughter Amy hosted a Christmas party, Dec. 21, 1978 in Washington at the White House for diplomatic children from all embassies in the Washington area and "Sesame Street's" Big Bird showed up for the party. Shown from left meeting Big Bird are Amy Carter holding nephew James, 1, Jason, 3, and standing in back are newscaster Walter Cronkite and Carter. Cronkite took part in the program for the children. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)
Mark Wilson
Sesame Street, 1982
New York Knicks' Ernie Grunfeld joins his "Sesame Street" namesake on the court at New York's Madison Square Garden, Dec. 17, 1982. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
G. Paul Burnett
Sesame Street, 1984
Astronaut Sally Ride, who was a member of the Space Shuttle 7 crew in June 1983, poses with "Sesame Street" character Grundgetta on the set of the children's televison show in New York City, Friday, Jan. 7, 1984. Ride appears in a segment for the program in which she teaches children about the letter 'A,' as in astronaut. (AP Photot/Dave Pickoff)
DAVE PICKOFF
Sesame Street, 1985
Famed heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley is examined by another famous Doctor, Sesame Street's lady doctor Muppet character during a party on Feb. 14, 1985 in Houston, where Dr. Cooley was named "Dr. Heartbeat." Dr. Cooley was made an honorary member of Sesame street live at a valentines day party for young patients at Texas Heart Institute in Houston's Texas Medical Center complex. (AP Photo/R.J. Carson)
R.J. Carson
Sesame Street, 1988
Neighborhood children are gathered at the house of Shirley Foster, sitting in background in New York, May 13, 1988, to watch the season finale of "Sesame Street." Maris and Luis, two of the characters of the series, got married in what is the first wedding in "Sesame Street's" 19 years. (AP Photo/Dave Bookstaver)
DAVE BOOKSTAVER
Sesame Street, 1988
Singer Linda Ronstadt poses with a mariachi puppet during the taping of an episode of the television show "Sesame Street," in New York, on July 25, 1988. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)
MARIO SURIANI
Sesame Street, 1988
Lily Tomlin plays “Ernestine” the telephone operator in a skit with Oscar the grouch when she appeared on the TV Show “Sesame Street” in New York on Sept. 19, 1988. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
Sesame Street, 1989
Jim Henson, puppeteer, is holding his 1989 Emmy award in Pasadena, Calif., Sept. 17, 1989. Henson is the creator of The Muppets and the creative force behind the television series "Sesame Street." (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Sesame Street, 1989
First lady Barbara Bush chats with Big Bird and several children while taping a special segment of PBS' "Sesame Street" for its 21st season, Oct. 19, 1989 at the Children's Television Workshop in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
Sesame Street, 1989
Big Bird, of the educational television show Sesame Street, shakes hands with Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, chairman of the Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Communications subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 12, 1989. The subcommittee is holding hearings on competitiveness in educational children's television. (AP Photo/John Duricka)
John Duricka
Sesame Street, 1990
Singer-actress Lena Horne is embraced by Sesame Street's Cookie Monster during a gathering marking the upcoming broadcast of "Sing!," a PBS television special, in New York City, May 15, 1990. (AP Photo/Mark Phillips)
MARK PHILLIPS
Sesame Street, 1994
Big Bird from "Sesame Street" wears a dress shirt as he attends the Annual Daytime Emmy Awards gala in New York City, Wednesday evening, May 25, 1994. The television show on PBS won the Emmy for Best Children's series. (AP Photo/Joe Major)
JOE MAJOR
Sesame Street, 1994
Big Bird clutches his statuette at the 21st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards gala in New York, May 25, 1994. “Sesame Street”, on PBS, in which Big Bird stars, won the award for outstanding children’s series. (AP Photo/Luc Novovitch)
Luc Novovitch
Sesame Street, 1995
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton listens to Big Bird as Alice Snuffleupagus looks on during a news conference in the Sculpture Garden of the White House in Washington, June 26, 1995. The first lady was hosting a forum on the future of public television and its role in educating children. Both characters are from the PBS show "Sesame Street." (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Dennis Cook
Sesame Street, 1997
Sesame Street's Elmo, center, greets Jose Melendez, 6-months, and his mother Gloria Melendez, right, while visting the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx borough of New York Monday, Dec. 22, 1997. The 75 or so children who spend Christmas in the center each year were treated to a visit by Elmo and the Cookie Monster and given a "Tickle Me Elmo" toy. Lawrice Crawford, 9, left, looks on while and Michelle Sparks talks on the phone. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel)
ADAM NADEL
Sesame Street, 1997
In this April 1, 1997 file photo, Israeli muppet Daffy, left, visits Palestinian muppet Haneen on the set of a Palestinian street during the taping of a joint Israeli-Palestinian production of Sesame Street. Puppeteers from the Israeli version of Sesame Street are protesting Israel's closure of a Palestinian puppet festival. Ariel Doron, who plays Elmo on the Israeli version of the children's television show, created a Facebook group named Puppets4All calling on Israel to permit the festival and said Monday July 1 his initiative was private and not coordinated with Sesame Street. (AP Photo/Will Yurman, File)
Will Yurman
Sesame Street, 1998
Students from the Overbrook School for the Blind reach up and touch the beak of Sesame Street's Big Bird character before his performance Friday, March 20, 1998 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
CHRIS GARDNER
Sesame Street, 1998
Host of Nickelodeon TV "Blues Clues," Steve Burns, gives a thumbs-up to Children's Television Workshop's (CTW) Sesame Street puppet Oscar-The-Grouch, during a press conference in New York, Tuesday April 28, 1998. Nickelodeon and CTW announced a joint venture to launch the first-ever educational Television network for kids, called "Noggin." (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
BEBETO MATTHEWS
Sesame Street, 1998
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton smiles as she looks at "Big Bird" from the Chinese-language version of Sesame Street," during a dedication ceremony at the new Shanghai Children's Medical Center. China s most advanced children s hospital, Tuesday, June 30, 1998. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)
KATSUMI KASAHARA
Sesame Street, 1998
The production team of a new Egyptian "Sesame Street or "Midan Simsim" (Simsim Square) poses at the Giza Pyramids Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1998, in front of the Pyramid of Chephren. The new, Egyptian production of "Sesame Street," aims to teach girls they're as good as their brothers. (AP Photo/Leila Gorchev)
LEILA GORCHEV
Sesame Street, 1999
"Gordon" Roscoe Orman, right, talks with Rosita, left, and Elmo during a performance at the National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday Feb. 23, 1999, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sesame Street, which may be the world's single most popular children's program which can be seen in 83 countries. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
DENNIS COOK
Sesame Street, 2001
United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan laughs as he films a scene with the Muppet character "Elmo" during a taping of Sesame Street Thursday, Dec. 6, 2001, in New York. At one point Annan offered Elmo a job at the United Nations and Elmo asked if he could win a Nobel prize, too. Annan's taping came a few days before he was to accept the 100th Nobel Peace Prize on Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
Sesame Street, 2001
In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, original muppet characters Bert, left, and Ernie, from the children's program "Sesame Street," are shown in New York. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, file)
BETH A. KEISER
Sesame Street, 2002
Actress Whoopi Goldberg gets a hug from Kami, the HIV positive muppet from South Africas "Takalani Sesame," a locally produced versions of the children's program Sesame Street, at the United Nations Aids meeting at the U.N. in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2002. The new muppet was introduced in preparation for the upcoming World Aids Day 2002. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
ED BAILEY
Sesame Street, 2003
Singer Sheryl Crow parodies her song "Soak up the Sun" with Muppets from left: Elmo, Zoe and Rosita on the set of Sesame Street in the Queens borough of New York Thursday, Dec. 5, 2002. The new segment of the 34th season of Sesame Street will premier in April 2003. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FRANK FRANKLIN II
Sesame Street, 2003
Puppets of the Sesame Street television show are seen in Hamburg, northern Germany, Jan. 22, 2003. (AP Photo/Christof Stache)
CHRISTOF STACHE
Sesame Street, 2003
Actress Glenn Close and Oscar the Grouch pose for photographers prior to the start of a celebration of Sesame Workshop's 35th anniversary, Wednesday, June 4, 2003, in New York. (AP Photo/Lucian Read)
LUCIAN READ
Sesame Street, 2003
NBC's Today Show host Katie Couric winks at photographers while alonside Elmo prior to a celebration of Sesame Workshop's 35th anniversary Wednesday, June 4, 2003, in New York. (AP Photo/Lucian Read)
LUCIAN READ
Sesame Street, 2005
U.S. first lady Laura Bush, left, and Egypt's first Lady Suzanne Mubarak stand by the puppet Khokha, center, while touring the set of Aalam Semsem, or Sesame World, the Egyptian version of the popular American children's show Sesame Street on Monday May 23, 2005, in Cairo, Egypt. Mrs Bush was advocating childhood education during her visit to Egypt part of a Middle East tour. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, Pool)
HASAN JAMALI
Sesame Street, 2006
U.S. First lady Laura Bush meets Boombah, a cast member of the Indian version of the children's TV show Sesame Street, called "Galli Galli Sim Sim", at their film studio on the outskirts of New Delhi Thursday, March 2, 2006. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, POOL)
DAVID GUTTENFELDER
Sesame Street, 2006
U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice jokes with a Sesame Street character after announcing a new U.S. funded "Indonesian Sesame Street" program at an Islamic school Tuesday, March 14, 2006 in Jakarta. Rice made her first visit to the world's most populous Muslim nation Tuesday amid tight security, eager to show U.S. support for Indonesia's fight against terrorism and its burgeoning democracy, underscoring Indonesia's strategic importance to Washington. (AP Photo/Ed Wray, Pool)
ED WRAY
Sesame Street, 2006
Actress Susan Lucci, of the television series "All My Children," poses with Sesame Street puppets Oscar the Grouch, right, and Elmo as she arrives at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 28, 2006. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Sesame Street, 2009
This Aug. 30, 2009 file photo shows Big Bird, of the children's television show Sesame Street, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Matt Sayles
Sesame Street, 2009
Characters of the children's television show Sesame Street arrive at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday Aug. 30, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
Sesame Street, 2009
Puppeteer David Rudman and Cookie Monster accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for 'Sesame Street' at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday Aug. 30, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Sesame Street, 2009
In this Aug. 30, 2009 file photo, actress Sonia Manzano, right, performs at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Manzano, who has played the role of Maria on the groundbreaking kid show "Sesame Street" since 1971, is retiring. Manzano broke the news Monday, June 29, 2015 at the American Library Association's annual conference. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Chris Pizzello
Sesame Street, 2010
A sign for Sesame Street is shown in front of Madison Square Garden in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television series in New York, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2010. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Sesame Street, 2010
Characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television series in New York, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2010. From left are Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster (foreground), Abby Cadabby, and Zoe. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Sesame Street, 2011
Colombian musician Juanes poses for photos with Rosita, left, and Elmo on the set of "Sesame Street," during the taping of his appearance on the show in New York, Monday, April 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Sesame Street, 2011
The Rosita muppet from "Sesame Street," appears during a taping to the show, in New York, Monday, April 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Sesame Street, 2013
In this Feb. 1988 file photo, Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets, poses with Kermit the Frog. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Bert and Ernie of "Sesame Street" fame, the stars of "Fraggle Rock" and other puppets, costumes and items from throughout Henson's career have been donated to the Museum of the Moving Image, which is building a new gallery to house them, the institution announced Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (AP Photo/file)
STR
Sesame Street, 2013
In this Dec. 9, 2013 image released by the Sesame Workshop, singer Janelle Monae, left, and character Big Bird appear in a scene from the "Power of Yet" sketch at Kaufman-Astoria Studios in the Astoria neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Sesame Workshop, Richard Termine)
Richard Termine
Sesame Street, 2013
First lady Michelle Obama, center, with PBS Sesame Street's characters Elmo, left, and Rosita, right, as they help promote fresh fruit and vegetable consumption to kids in an event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Sesame Workshop and the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) joined in Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) in announcing a 2-year agreement to making healthy choices by using the Sesame Street characters to help deliver the messages about fresh fruits and vegetables. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Sesame Street, 2013
Chelsea Clinton, left, reacts to Rosita, a character from Sesame Street, at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013 in New York. Clinton moderated a panel on "Healthier Futures: Prioritizing Prevention" and Rosita was an invited guest. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
Sesame Street, 2014
Elmo attends a presentation during a visit by Sesame Street characters to Ironbound Community Corp Preschool, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, has partnered with Public Service Enterprise Group to develop "Let's Get Ready: Planning Together for Emergencies" and "Here For Each Other: Helping Families After Emergencies" emergency preparedness and response initiatives in English and Spanish. These apps will help families talk with their children about preparing and dealing with emergencies. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Sesame Street, 2016
In this Thursday, April 7, 2016 photo, Razia, an Afghan puppet caretaker, right, cleans Sesame Street's new character, a sassy, fun 6-year-old Afghan girl called Zari, after a recording session for her first appearance on the local production of Sesame Street, called Baghch-e-Simsim in Kabul. She joins Sesame Street’s multi-cultural line-up, which includes Muppets in Bangladesh, Egypt and India who each do separate segments on their own national programs. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
Sesame Street, 2016
Actress Taryn Manning performs with the muppet, Chamki, during the Global Citizen Festival, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York. Chamki is a muppet on Galli Galli Sim Sim, India's co-production of Sesame Street. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson
Sesame Street, 2017
In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, Sesame Street's new Afghan character, a 4-year-old Afghan puppet boy called Zeerak, is seen during a recoding a segment for Afghan version of Sesame Street called Baghch-e-Simsim for the sixth season of the program aired on TOLO a Local Television station in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
Sesame Street, 2018
Co-host Katie Couric, right, and husband John Molner pose with Sesame Street characters at Sesame Workshop's 16th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Sesame Street, 2019
Characters from "Sesame Street" Big Bird, left, and Cody perform at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Sesame Street, 2019
In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019 photo, characters Bert, left, and Ernie take part in a parade followed by an Elmo float during a preview day at SeaWorld Orlando opening of Sesame Street land in Orlando, Fla., an addition to central Florida's theme park landscape aimed at young families. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Sesame Street, 2019
In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019 photo, wands sold in the gif shop can be used for interactive displays are seen during a preview day at SeaWorld Orlando opening of Sesame Street land in Orlando, Fla., an addition to central Florida's theme park landscape aimed at young families. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Sesame Street, 2019
Mario Lopez, left, and Elmo present a tribute to Sesame Street at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Sesame Street, 2019
John Legend attends the Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
Sesame Street, 2019
Diane Sawyer attends the Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
Sesame Street, 2019
Hoda Kotb attends the Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
Sesame Street, 2019
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
Sesame Street, 2019
Suki Lopez attends the Sesame Workshop's 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
Sesame Street, 2019
This Aug. 6, 2019 photo shows Salia Woodbury, 10, left, from Irvine, Calif., on the set with "Sesame Street" muppet Karli and puppeteer Haley Jenkins during a taping about parental addiction in New York. Sesame Workshop is addressing the issue of addiction. Data shows 5.7 million children under 11 live in households with a parent with substance use disorder. Salia's parents are in recovery after struggling with addiction and share her experience with the show's Karli—whose muppet character has a mom who is also in recovery. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Sesame Street, 2019
This Aug. 6, 2019 photo shows puppeteers Haley Jenkins, left, and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph performing with their "Sesame Street" muppets Karli and Abby Cadabby, respectively, for segments about parental addiction in New York. Sesame Workshop is addressing the issue of addiction. Data shows 5.7 million children under 11 live in households with a parent with substance use disorder. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
