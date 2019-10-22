This article originally ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on April 25, 2003.
Ten years ago, the enemy wrecking ball was practically at the gate of Graymont estate.
Yesterday, the 100-year-old grand dame of the Cary Street Road corridor was the target of curious throngs who finally were able to pass through the storied fieldstone wall to tour the star attraction of Richmond's Historic Garden Week. At times, a line of visitors speckled with lime-green and hot-pink spring attire stretched from the stuccoed house down the long front driveway.
The largely local crowd, fortified with Garden Week guidebooks, Allegra and hidden bottles of water, swelled to more than 100 by 9:30 a.m., a half-hour before the tour was to start. Nearby parking lots, side streets and tour shuttle buses were full.
At 9:45, Garden Club officials decided to go ahead and open the doors.
"I think it's wonderful that so many people are finally getting to see this house," said Lucy Trebour, who, with husband David, bought Graymont three years ago after its extensive renovation.
"I'm so glad it was saved," said Trebour, slipping out a side door as guests began filing into her 7,000-square-foot house. "All of this land would have been developed."
The public tour capped the rebirth of the $3.25 million mansion after a decade spotted by sometimes bitter controversy. Judging by guests' comments, the bloom is back on the rose.
"It's so impressive," sighed Jean Leonard of Chesterfield County. "I can dream!"
"This house is worth the price of the whole [block] ticket," one woman said, admiring a new octagonal family room addition that overlooks the backyard pool.
Visitors, given the run of the first two floors, noted the Trebours' collection of animal-shaped furnishings and accessories and oil paintings. They admired the nautical touches in the office of David Trebour, owner of the Haley car dealerships - particularly a model of the family yacht "Lolly."
They chuckled at a 5-foot-tall sunroom giraffe made of old musical instruments and the mammoth stuffed bear holding a scrub brush in the master bath's garden tub.
Lush floral arrangements designed by the Three Chopt Garden Club wowed the guests.
It was a pilgrimage of joy for neighbors who had watched in horror as Graymont decayed nearly to the point of being razed.
The home, built in 1902 by lawyer and tobacco heir Archibald W. Patterson, was the source of a feud among a prominent Old Richmond family during the early 1990s. Longtime Graymont owner George R. Mercer Jr. sold the property to Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., who in 1994 attempted to nullify the sale because of alleged termite and structural damage.
Gottwald sued Mercer for failure to disclose defects. The Mercers claimed to have no knowledge of problems. The families eventually settled out of court, with Gottwald selling the gutted remnant to retired Northern Virginia businessman Paul Mahefky.
Mahefky spent two years renovating Graymont, then sold it - furnishings and all - to the Trebours, who moved there from a contemporary in Brandermill.
Guests seemed delighted to find light, airy, pastel rooms in the once-decrepit mansion. They marveled at millwork and heart-pine flooring that survived in spite of being exposed to the elements for a year when the home's roof was severely damaged.
"I used to come here when the Mercers were here," recalled Garden Club hostess Pearson Gibson, directing traffic in the foyer yesterday. "It's nice to see it in another phase."
The Trebours have made high-profile changes to the grounds designed originally by local landscape icon Charles Gillette. The driveway is flanked by new ponds with fountains, pagodas, benches and plantings resting on mounds of fresh mulch.
("It looks better from the house than it does from the street," one elderly visitor observed.)
Details aside, reviews of the new and improved Graymont were overwhelmingly positive.
"I used to drive by here when it was in awful shape," a woman remarked. "We need to thank the man [Mahefky] who brought it back to life."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.