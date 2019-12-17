On Dec. 17, 2009, the Ukrop's grocery chain was sold to a Dutch conglomerate. Read our coverage of the sale here.

Ukrop's through the years

May 1937: Joseph Ukrop and his wife, Jacquelin, open the first Ukrop's Super Market store, on Hull Street in South Richmond. Ukrop, who had been the meat manager at an A&P store, persuaded his father to mortgage the family farm to open the store.

1963: James E. Ukrop, son of the founders, persuades his father to allow him to open a second store, on Midlothian Turnpike near Buford Road in Chesterfield County.

1972: Opens its first store north of the James River, in the Dumbarton Square shopping center in Henrico County. Robert S. Ukrop, the youngest son of the founders, is store manager.

1974: Jim Ukrop becomes president and chief executive officer. His father is chairman.

1975: Opens two stores in the same year - a first.

1976: Buys Dot's Pastry Shop, a premier Richmond bakery.

1981: Ukrop's opens a 20,000-square-foot bakery manufacturing facility at Southport.

1986: Becomes the Richmond-area market-share leader, surpassing Safeway.

1987: Introduces the Ukrop's Valued Customer card, offering in-store electronic discounts.

1989: Opens 20,000-square-foot Central Kitchen in Chesterfield and begins offering its own line of chilled prepared foods. Opens a prototype store in the Westpark shopping center that features an in-store cafe and the chain's first pharmacy.

1993: Creates Ukrop's Dress Express, a uniform and corporate apparel business.

1994: Jim Ukrop is named vice chairman and retains the CEO title. His brother, Bobby, is named president and chief operating officer.

1996: Embarks on a $125 million expansion plan to be paid for by taking on debt - a first for the chain.

1997: Opens a store in Fredericksburg - its first outside of the Richmond area. Also announces First Market Bank, a venture with National Commerce Bancorp. to jointly own a bank with branches inside Ukrop's stores.

1998: Jim Ukrop becomes the company's chairman. Bobby becomes CEO and president.

2001: Opens Joe's Market, a specialty food market on Libbie Avenue in Richmond.

2002: Co-founder Joseph Ukrop dies.

2005: Co-founder Jacquelin Ukrop dies.

2006: Relocates its corporate offices to Henrico from Chesterfield.

2007: Opens a store in Roanoke - its first there.

2008: Becomes a partner with the Uppy's convenience store chain to offer fuelperks!, a discounted-gas program for shoppers.

2009: Closes one of its two stores in the Williamsburg area and its Roanoke store. Loses the No. 1 market-share ranking in the Richmond area to Food Lion. On Dec. 17, Ukrop's announces the sale of 25 of its stores to Giant-Carlisle, a division of Ahold USA.

SOURCE: Ukrop's Super Markets Inc.; Times-Dispatch resources