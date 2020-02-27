In this 1975 photo, a tree grew on John Prosser’s grave, a grave site in the Fulton Hill Cemetery overlooking the James.
“John Prosser, who were you?” a Times-Dispatch reporter inquired in the accompanying February 1975 article.
Research brought the Times-Dispatch reporter back to the words of another reporter:
A reporter heard a story about 10 years ago that John Prosser was a sea captain who docked his ship at the former Rockets Landing that existed during the 1700s and 1800s on the river bank below the grave site. The story was that Prosser had asked that he would be buried overlooking the river.
Further research of the military records showed that a seaman named John Prosser served in the Virginia Navy during the Revolutionary War.
But, the Times-Dispatch reporter still remained uncertain, “But, the John Prosser lying in the Fulton grave — could he have been the seaman’s son? — he would have been a child during the war, and the sea captain story probably wasn’t true anyways.”
So, he was back to square one.
The grave site’s knoll was listed in the city’s tax records as being in the estate of John Prosser and Susan Lewis.
But then another obstacle: The words “grave site” showed up on an 1809 map of the city but not on the 1810 map.
Two depressions next to Prosser indicated other graves. One of them was the grave of Louis Wight, who died Sept 29, 1821, at 14 years old.
Some other clues on Prosser’s marker, although very weathered: he died October 25, 1810, “in the 38th year of his age. He was a truly affectionate and indulgent husband, fond father, a kind of master and sincere friend,” the marker read. “Few indeed possessed more of the social virtues. As he was believed and respected his death was deeply regretted by all who knew him.”
Historical records at the Library of Virginia and Virginia Historical Society listed many John Prossers, but the reporter was able to eliminate several because they lived before or longer than the man in question.
Soon, some more clues emerged, “He must have been fairly well-known,” the reporter speculated. “For his obituary was carried in four Richmond newspapers, one in Norfolk and one in Fredericksburg.”
The obituary provided that he lived between 1772 and 1810 and when he died he left a wife, the former Polly Poole of Henrico and four children.
“Mr. Prosser took his stand as a member of the community in business which required assiduity, attention and indefatigable industry,” the obituaries read.
So, John Prosser was a Richmond businessman, “but what kind of business was he in?” the reporter wondered.
The Richmond Enquirer obituary provided that Prosser was of "the house of Prosser & Moncure."
Alas, another piece of the puzzle!
A search into old business literature unveiled that Prosser and Moncure were “partners in an extensive auction business.”
The last record the reporter uncovered on his journey to shed light on the mysterious Fulton Hill grave:
When he was living, Prosser was on a list of persons who signed a “subscription” for the construction of the “Protestant Episcopal Church,” which we know today as the Monumental Episcopal Church, constructed in 1812 on “Shockoe Hill.”
