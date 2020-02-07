Editor's Note: The Richmond's area's long history includes its share of tragedy - and sometimes a fatal accident was so bizarre it gave the news a sense of the macabre. Here is an example from the Richmond Times-Dispatch of Feb. 7, 1930.
---
Fly-Wheel Flies Two Blocks
to Decapitate Fulton Woman
--
Piece of Machinery Sails Over Church, Plunges Through Roof and Buries Itself in the Ground
---
Death, in the form of a fly-wheel to a saw, flew through space for two blocks yesterday afternoon, plunged through the roof of a house on Fulton Hill, knocked a woman's head from her shoulders and buried itself deep in the ground under the floor.
The woman, Winnie Jones, 800 block of Carlisle Avenue, was killed instantly.
James Brine, 700 block Carlisle Avenue, was sawing wood in the vacant lot next to Calvary Baptist Church on Orleans Street when the balance wheel, an iron disc half an inch thick, snapped.
One part fell to the ground and the other sailed high in the air over the two-story church and up Fulton Hill. Three small frame houses stand on Carlisle two blocks away. The piece of iron missed the first two and plunged through the roof of the third.
Winnie Jones was in the kitchen, evidently getting ready to prepare a meal, when there was a sudden ripping sound and she knew no more. The iron tore through the wood and tin roof like so much paper, took the woman's face and half of her head from her body. It continued on its course, knocking a hole in the floor and burying deep into the ground. The iron had to be dug out with a shovel.
Policemen Tom Fagan, E.G. Bailey and L.P. Brophy hurried to the scene. They found the dead woman in the kitchen. Blood covered the floor and seeped under the doors to the next room and into the back porch.
Winnie Jones had been a cook for Dr. W.T. Oppenheimer on 300 block West Grace Street for three years. The physician said last night she had been relieved of duties for several days because of illness.
Detective Sergeant Walton had Brice, owner of the saw, at headquarters last night for questioning. It is thought improbable that any charges will be preferred against him.
The body was turned over to a local undertaking establishment to be prepared for burial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.