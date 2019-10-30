TIMELINE

July 23, 1952: Fredric M. Jablin is born in Queens, N.Y.

Jan. 6, 1960: Piper A. Roundtree is born in Harlingen, Texas

Spring 1981: Roundtree, a student at University of Texas at Austin, enrolls in a class taught by Jablin.

Fall 1981: They begin dating

Summer 1983: They move to San Antonio so Roundtree can attend law school at St. Mary's University.

October 1983: They marry.

Summer 1986: They return to Austin

Summer 1994: They move to Henrico County when Jablin takes a job at the University of Richmond.

February 2001: Roundtree and Jablin separate she moves to Houston.

March 2002: Roundtree and Jablin divorce.

Oct. 30, 2004: Jablin is shot to death in his driveway.

Nov. 8, 2004: Roundtree is charged in Jablin's death.

Feb. 22, 2005: Roundtree's murder trial is scheduled to begin.