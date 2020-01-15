Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE... AREAS OF FOG...INCLUDING SOME DENSE FOG...CONTINUES ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES ALONG THE INTERSTATE 95 AND INTERSTATE 85 CORRIDORS AS WELL AS THE RICHMOND METRO AREA VARY BUT ARE NOW MOSTLY UNDER ONE MILE WITH SOME AREAS REDUCED TO A HALF MILE OR LESS. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.