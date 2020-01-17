This story originally ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on January 18, 2000.
Whether to include Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's portrait among the murals on Richmond's floodwall sparked months of sometimes bitter debate.
That debate may have been rekindled yesterday when someone burned Lee's picture off the wall.
Richmond police Lt. Len Brightwell said last night that the picture was destroyed yesterday sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m., when a police officer saw that Lee's picture had been burned out of the mural depicting the city's Civil War history. That mural is one of 13 tracing the city's history.
Police may have a suspect in the incident, he said.
Richmond City Councilman Sa'ad El-Amin, who is black and who led the fight to keep Lee's image off the floodwall, said last night that public officials could not and should not condone acts of vandalism of public property.
El-Amin had argued that giving Lee a place on the wall was offensive to black Americans because of Lee's role in leading the Army of Northern Virginia in defense of the slave-holding states of the Confederacy.
Although El-Amin last night strongly condemned the burning of the portrait, he said he does not believe Lee should be restored to the wall. "I would say if you put it back up, you are inviting another act of vandalism," he said.
El-Amin said he hoped the burning of the portrait, which occurred on the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., would not touch off another round of divisive debate over whether Lee's portrait should be on the wall.
"What happens now depends on people of good will," El-Amin said, referring to those who would want Lee's portrait restored.
Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine equated the burning with acts of graffiti vandalism, calling graffiti vandals "punks" and "losers." Kaine last night would not say whether the Lee portrait should be replaced.
Henry Kidd, lieutenant commander of the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, called the destruction of Lee's portrait "pure and simple, a hate crime. And it should be investigated as such."
The portrait, he said, should be restored to the floodwall as soon as possible.
The controversy erupted last summer when The Times-Dispatch published a photograph of a portrait of Lee, in uniform, being erected on the floodwall.
El-Amin demanded that the portrait come down and threatened to lead a boycott of the dedication of the city's Canal Walk in June.
The portrait came down and a committee was formed to determine how best to depict Richmond's history through a series of murals.
A different portrait of Lee, not in uniform, was included in a revised set of murals put up in November.
