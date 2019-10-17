Members of the Oakland Athletics stand and stare as Candlestick Park-goers leave the stadium in the wake of the major earthquake that struck Northern California just before game 3 of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 17, 1989. (AP Photo)
This column by Bill Millsaps originally ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on October 18, 1989.
At first, I thought I was dizzy. Then I realized it wasn't me. It was Candlestick Park.
At 5:04 p.m. yesterday, a huge earthquake struck the bay area of California and shook the site of the scheduled third game of the 1989 World Series.
When the quake began, members of the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants ran from their dugouts to the baselines. There was a low rumbling noise. The stadium structure swayed. Light towers also were waving. In the third auxiliary press box, behind home plate, I had to grab a railing to maintain balance. The press box seemed to shake forward, backward, side to side.
When the 15-second temblor was over, the crowd cheered loudly. The stadium was nearing its 62,000-person capacity.
Power was immediately knocked out. Some spectators started walking from their seats into concourse areas just as thousands of other fans were passing through turnstiles into the stadium. Amazingly, there was no panic evident.
In a few moments, it was apparent the quake was of huge magnitude. There was damage to Candlestick Park, with chunks of concrete flying off upper decks into the parking lots.
People began congregating around fans and reporters who carried portable radios and television sets. Though San Francisco was without electricity, a few radio and TV stations were tapping emergency power.
One group of spectators clustered around a man with a portable TV set. The man gasped, "Oh, God, look at that," as the TV set showed a helicopter view of two 50-foot sections of the bay bridge, which connects Oakland and San Francisco, having fallen to the deck below.
People milled about inside the stadium waiting for a game that was not played. It is unclear at that point when or where Game 3 of the World Series will be played.
Since there was no power, there were no public address announcements that the game was postponed and the stadium was to be cleared.
The exodus from the stadium was orderly. There was no panic and there were no reported injuries during the departure. Approximately an hour and 15 minutes after the quake hit, the entire stadium was ordered evacuated by police with bullhorns, who were checking for broken gas mains.
Meanwhile, the crowd could barely get out of the parking lot onto the jammed U.S. 101, the artery south out of San Francisco. Also, in the distance, you could see huge fires, apparently fed by gas mains, raging in the Marina section, one of the city's most fashionable neighborhoods.
The quake was measured at 6.9 on the Richter scale and was reportedly centered 40 miles south of the stadium. Twenty-nine-year-old Candlestick Park sits only four miles east of the San Andreas Fault.
Some police officers said that the quake might have been as severe as the 1906 quake and fire, which leveled San Francisco, then a city in which houses were mostly made of wood.
The quake was felt as far south as Los Angeles and as far east as Reno, Nev.
Several hours after the game was postponed, hundreds of people were lined up outside the few working pay telephones, trying to reach friends and relatives at their homes.
Nearly three hours later, the parking lot was jammed with people and cars in absolute gridlock.
The people in the bottom level of the football press box, down the third base line high above the stadium, said it tipped forward and then rolled back, and many thought it was going to roll down into the stands. Fortunately, no one panicked and ran out of the press box at that time.
There was no indication of people being housed at the stadium and, three hours after the quake, it was still fairly orderly.
One woman wandered through one of the concourses, saying, "It's God talking to us! God is speaking to us!" at top of her voice.
A young guy wearing a Giants T-shirt said, "Why is everybody excited? This happens out here all the time."
I remember it well.
