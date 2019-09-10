FILE -In this Tuesday, June 22, 2010 file photo, aspiring hardcore rapper, Richard "Sam" McCroskey, is let into the Prince Edward County Courthouse for a hearing in Farmville, Va. McCroskey, an aspiring rapper who embraced horror-themed lyrics has pleaded guilty to killing four people in central Virginia. McCroskey was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Sept. 20, 2010, as part of his plea agreement.
After he pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder and two counts of first-degree murder Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III is transported from the Prince Edward Circuit Court in Farmville VA Mon. Sept. 20, 2010.
(L-R) Keith Baty and Corporal Richard Miles with the Richmond International Airport Police Department talk to a reporter Saturday, September 19, 2009, about their arrest this morning of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III for the murder of four people in Farmville.
(From left) Billy Borum, Pat Dyson and Rev. Joe Winfree walk away after speaking to the press after the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18. Borum is a cousin of Kelley's and Dyson a close friend of Kelley's mother.
(From left) Billy Borum, Pat Dyson and Rev. Joe Winfree speak to the press after the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18. Borum is a cousin of Kelley's and Dyson a close friend of Kelley's mother.
Rev. Sylvia Meadows speaks to the press after the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18. Rev. Meadows, who baptized Kelley's daughter Emma Niederbrock when she was five years old, performed the service. Niederbrock was also one of the victims.
Flowers are carried out of the church funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
Guests leave the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
Guests leave the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
Acting chief of the Farmville Police Wade Stimpson (center) is seen with a few of his officers outside Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009, shortly before the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
(From left) Nancy Wood, of Powhatan, her daughters Caitlin, 18, and Kelly, 16, and their father Jaime Wood attend the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. The family lived near Kelley in Farmville for about ten years before moving to Powhatan, and the girls were close to Emma Niederbrock, Kelley's daughter. Both Kelley and Niederbrock were victims in a quadruple slaying and found in Kelley's Farmville home on September 18, 2009.
(From left) Nancy Wood, of Powhatan, and her daughters Caitlin, 18, and Kelly, 16, attend the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. The family lived near Kelley in Farmville for about ten years before moving to Powhatan, and the girls were close to Emma Niederbrock, Kelley's daughter. Both Kelley and Niederbrock were victims in a quadruple slaying and found in Kelley's Farmville home on September 18, 2009.
FILE - This April 21, 2009 photo provided by Longwood University, shows Debra Kelley, assistant professor of criminal justice at Longwood University. In the home of the nation's second-busiest death chamber, some former students have an unusual plea: don't execute the man accused of murdering their professor and her family. Jessica Hintz and her husband, Scott, were devastated when they heard Debra Kelley and her family had been murdered. Then they had a second, more powerful reaction: "My husband and I both had this overwhelming feeling that Debra would not want her murderer to be put to death," Hintz said.
A law enforcement officer keeps watch in the front yard of the house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police found four bodies on Friday. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
Virginia State Police investigators survey the front yard of the house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police found four bodies in the house. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
Crime scene investigators survey the back yard of a house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police found four bodies in the house Friday. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport Saturday where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
Flowers have been placed near the front yard of a house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police were investigating the murder of four people there. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
Farmville killing suspect Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III is transported from van to an entrance at the Prince Edward Circuit Court in Farmville VA Mon. Sept. 20, 2010.
MARK GORMUS
FILE -In this Tuesday, June 22, 2010 file photo, aspiring hardcore rapper, Richard "Sam" McCroskey, is let into the Prince Edward County Courthouse for a hearing in Farmville, Va. McCroskey, an aspiring rapper who embraced horror-themed lyrics has pleaded guilty to killing four people in central Virginia. McCroskey was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Sept. 20, 2010, as part of his plea agreement.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File
After he pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder and two counts of first-degree murder Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III is transported from the Prince Edward Circuit Court in Farmville VA Mon. Sept. 20, 2010.
MARK GORMUS
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Farmville, Va. police department shows Richard Alden Samuel McCroskey III, of Castro Valley, Calif.
Farmville Police Department
Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, of 21859 Orange Ave. Castro Valley, CA., suspect in murders in Farmville, VA on Sept. 18, 2009. This picture is from his MySpace page.
Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, of 21859 Orange Ave. Castro Valley, CA., suspect in murders in Farmville, VA on Sept. 18, 2009.
Farmville Police Department
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
Richmond International Airport security camera photos of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, as he slept and was arrested at the airport in connection with four murders in Farmville, Virginia.
RIC SECURITY CAMERA
(L-R) Keith Baty and Corporal Richard Miles with the Richmond International Airport Police Department talk to a reporter Saturday, September 19, 2009, about their arrest this morning of Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III for the murder of four people in Farmville.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
(From left) Billy Borum, Pat Dyson and Rev. Joe Winfree walk away after speaking to the press after the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18. Borum is a cousin of Kelley's and Dyson a close friend of Kelley's mother.
Eva Russo
(From left) Billy Borum, Pat Dyson and Rev. Joe Winfree speak to the press after the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18. Borum is a cousin of Kelley's and Dyson a close friend of Kelley's mother.
Eva Russo
Rev. Sylvia Meadows speaks to the press after the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18. Rev. Meadows, who baptized Kelley's daughter Emma Niederbrock when she was five years old, performed the service. Niederbrock was also one of the victims.
Eva Russo
Flowers are carried out of the church funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
Eva Russo
Guests leave the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
Eva Russo
Guests leave the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
Eva Russo
Acting chief of the Farmville Police Wade Stimpson (center) is seen with a few of his officers outside Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009, shortly before the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley. Kelley, an associate professor of sociology at Longwood University, was one of four victims discovered bludgeoned to death in her Farmville residence on Friday, Sept. 18.
Eva Russo
(From left) Nancy Wood, of Powhatan, her daughters Caitlin, 18, and Kelly, 16, and their father Jaime Wood attend the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. The family lived near Kelley in Farmville for about ten years before moving to Powhatan, and the girls were close to Emma Niederbrock, Kelley's daughter. Both Kelley and Niederbrock were victims in a quadruple slaying and found in Kelley's Farmville home on September 18, 2009.
Eva Russo
(From left) Nancy Wood, of Powhatan, and her daughters Caitlin, 18, and Kelly, 16, attend the funeral service for Debra S. Kelley at Farmville United Methodist Church in Farmville on Saturday, October 3, 2009. The family lived near Kelley in Farmville for about ten years before moving to Powhatan, and the girls were close to Emma Niederbrock, Kelley's daughter. Both Kelley and Niederbrock were victims in a quadruple slaying and found in Kelley's Farmville home on September 18, 2009.
Eva Russo
FILE - This April 21, 2009 photo provided by Longwood University, shows Debra Kelley, assistant professor of criminal justice at Longwood University. In the home of the nation's second-busiest death chamber, some former students have an unusual plea: don't execute the man accused of murdering their professor and her family. Jessica Hintz and her husband, Scott, were devastated when they heard Debra Kelley and her family had been murdered. Then they had a second, more powerful reaction: "My husband and I both had this overwhelming feeling that Debra would not want her murderer to be put to death," Hintz said.
AP Photo/Longwood University
Prince Edward County Commonwealth Attorney James Ennis during press conference in Farmville VA Tues. Sept. 22, 2009 to announce the names of the 4 victims of recent homicide.
MARK GORMUS
A law enforcement officer keeps watch in the front yard of the house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police found four bodies on Friday. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Virginia State Police investigators survey the front yard of the house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police found four bodies in the house. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Crime scene investigators survey the back yard of a house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police found four bodies in the house Friday. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport Saturday where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Flowers have been placed near the front yard of a house on First Avenue in Farmville, Virginia where police were investigating the murder of four people there. Police found a suspect, Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III at Richmond International Airport where he was waiting for a flight to California. McCroskey was arraigned in Prince Edward General District Court in Farmville Monday morning and charged with murder, robbery and grand theft.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Workers in white suits are photographed outside 505 First Avenue in Farmville, Va. Sunday, September 20, 2009, during a quadruple homicide investigation.
Eva Russo
A Virginia State Police investigator takes pictures in front of the Farmville home where four people were found dead yesterday. Photo taken Saturday, September 19, 2009.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Virginia State Police investigators take pictures of the Farmville home where four people were found dead yesterday. Photo taken Saturday, September 19, 2009.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Virginia State Police investigators take pictures of the Farmville home where four people were found dead yesterday. Photo taken Saturday, September 19, 2009.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A Virginia State Police investigator prepares a camera in front of the Farmville home where four people were found dead yesterday. Photo taken Saturday, September 19, 2009.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Emma Niederbrock, "RAZAKEL" and on far right is Melanie Wells.
FACEBOOK
Melanie Wells, right, with Andres "SickTanick" Shrim. Photo from Facebook.
FACEBOOK
Pink hair is Emma Niederbrock, brown hair is Melanie Wells (center).
MySpace
Pink hair is Emma Niederbrock, brown hair is Melanie Wells.
This article was originally published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2010, the day after Sam McCroskey pleaded guilty in connection to four slaying in Farmville that began on the morning of Sept. 15, 2009.
FARMVILLE — Sam McCroskey had an idea of what his relationship with his girlfriend should be like, and things were falling short of his expectations.
McCroskey’s mounting frustration ultimately led him to kill Emma Niederbrock, 16, in her Farmville home, but he didn’t kill her first.
His first victim was Emma’s friend Melanie Wells; next was Emma’s mother, Debra S. Kelley, a Longwood University professor. Only then did he turn the murder weapon - a wood-splitting maul - on Emma.
McCroskey, 21, bludgeoned all three victims as they slept early the morning of Sept. 15, 2009. Two days later, he attacked Emma’s father, Mark Niederbrock, inside the home with the same weapon, killing him, too.
Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney James R. Ennis gave that account yesterday after McCroskey pleaded guilty to two counts each of capital murder and first-degree murder. Under the terms of a plea agreement, he will spend life in prison and avoid a possible death penalty. He also had to give authorities a statement answering their questions.
Ennis said members of the victims’ families supported the terms of the plea agreement.
“What it really means is death in prison,” Ennis said after the hearing. “It’s a guaranteed outcome, and hopefully it will bring some measure of closure to the family.”
Ennis added, “We went into this with the idea that this was a death-penalty-appropriate case.” But he said McCroskey had no criminal record and no known acts of violence, weakening the argument for a death sentence.
Defense attorney Cary B. Bowen said his objective had been to minimize McCroskey’s punishment and serve his interests as best as possible.
“He’s left families without their loved ones,” Bowen said. “There are four people dead here. He’s not proud of that.”
He said that his client, whose full name is Richard Samuel Alden McCroskey III, is remorseful and has contemplated the severity of what he did. It was the type of crime that leaves people terrified it could happen to them, Bowen said.
“This is the kind of case that death penalties arise from,” Bowen said, adding that McCroskey plans to write to his victims’ families.
A family spokeswoman released a statement from Kelley’s parents, Thomas and Margaret Kelley, saying they are thankful that the case is over and that they may now “have some degree of closure.” They also thanked police and everyone who supported them.
“We have endured a tragedy of unspeakable proportion,” the statement reads. “We are relieved that justice has been done. While we will never forget our loved ones or the circumstances of their deaths, we hope to move forward and begin the healing process.”
Other family members did not wish to comment, the spokeswoman said.
McCroskey, who recorded “horrorcore” music and held a fascination with macabre subjects, had been in contact with Emma for more than a year online before leaving home in California to meet her in person for the first time last September. After he arrived in Virginia, Emma’s parents took the couple and Wells, 18, to a horrorcore music festival in Michigan.
There, the couple’s relationship began to deteriorate, and McCroskey was distraught over some text messages Emma sent, Ennis said. Things continued to worsen after McCroskey returned with Emma, her mother and Wells to Farmville on Sept. 14, 2009.
“He got angrier and angrier and angrier,” Ennis said.
He had been drinking and smoking marijuana and possibly took some painkillers, Ennis said. About 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, he attacked and killed Wells as she slept on a downstairs couch. Next, he went upstairs and killed Kelley, 53, who was sleeping sitting up in a love seat. Then he killed Emma in her downstairs bedroom.
Apparently none of the victims awoke during the attacks, Ennis said, noting that they had no defense wounds.
McCroskey did not flee at that time. He later told authorities that he never thought of it, Ennis said. He stayed awake for several days, planning to fly back to California a few days later.
Mark Niederbrock, 50, who was separated from Kelley and lived in Appomattox County, where he was pastor of a church, arrived at the house two days later to check on the victims, and McCroskey attacked him from behind, striking him repeatedly with the maul, Ennis said.
McCroskey later moved his body and Wells’ body into Emma’s bedroom with her body, Ennis said.
At some point, McCroskey used a digital camera to record a video of himself, Ennis said. In the video, he indicated that he knew he had to pay for what he had done and contemplated suicide, Ennis said.
McCroskey eventually fled, and police found the four bodies the day after Niederbrock was killed. They captured McCroskey at Richmond International Airport the next day, where he was waiting to fly home. He had the camera with him that he had used to film himself.
Ennis said the crime was motivated by McCroskey’s frustration with Emma, with whom he wanted an exclusive relationship. McCroskey told authorities that he killed Kelley, Mark Niederbrock and Wells because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, Ennis said.
McCroskey appeared in court yesterday shackled at the ankles and wearing orange jail attire. Among the spectators were several relatives of his victims. He opted not to address the court.
Ennis said McCroskey’s fascination with horrorcore music had nothing to do with the murders. McCroskey, who recorded himself making rap music glorifying murder and graphic violence, considered himself only an actor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.