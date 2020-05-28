Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee who will challenge President Trump in the 2020 race. This is not the first time a former vice president has run for president; five went on to be elected president. But an election isn’t the only way to become commander in chief. Other vice presidents ascended to the position after a president’s assassination, death by other means, or resignation. In total, 14 of our nation’s presidents first served as vice presidents.
John Adams
Vice president: 1789 - 1797
President: 1797 - 1801
John Adams was the nation’s first vice president under George Washington. At the time, the presidential candidate with the second-highest number of votes became vice president. When Washington retired in 1796, Adams ran for president against Thomas Jefferson and won. He served one term, with Jefferson as his vice president. In the 1800 election, Adams was not reelected.
Thomas Jefferson
Vice president: 1797 - 1801
President: 1801 - 1809
Thomas Jefferson became the second vice president after losing the presidency to Adams. In 1800, the election resulted in a tie between Jefferson and Aaron Burr. This sent the decision to the House of Representatives, which chose Jefferson. He served two terms as president. During his presidency, the 12th amendment was ratified, requiring separate contests for the president and vice president instead of using the runner-up rule.
Martin Van Buren
Vice president: 1833 - 1837
President: 1837 - 1841
Martin van Buren became vice president during Andrew Jackson’s second term. In the 1836 election, van Buren defeated William Henry Harrison and became the nation’s eighth president. He was the first president to be born a citizen of the U.S. He served one term before he was succeeded by Harrison in 1841.
John Tyler
Vice president: 1841
President: 1841 - 1845
John Tyler served as vice president very briefly under William Henry Harrison. Harrison died of pneumonia about 30 days after taking office, and Tyler succeeded him as 10th president of the U.S. Tyler served until the end of Harrison’s term and did not run again. He was the first vice president to become president without getting elected.
Millard Fillmore
Vice president: 1849 - 1850
President: 1850 -1853
Millard Fillmore was elected to be Zachary Taylor’s vice president in 1848. After Tyler died suddenly in 1850, Fillmore succeeded him as the 13th president. He finished out the term, but did not receive a presidential nomination in the 1852 election. Fillmore was the last member of the Whig party to serve as president.
Andrew Johnson
Vice president: 1865
President: 1865 - 1869
Andrew Johnson served as vice president during Abraham Lincoln’s second term. Shortly after Lincoln’s reelection in 1865, he was assassinated. Johnson then became the nation’s 17th president. Johnson was impeached by Congress for violating the Tenure of Office Act but was not removed from office. He was unsuccessful in running again.
Chester A. Arthur
Vice president: 1881
President: 1881 - 1885
Chester A. Arthur served as vice president under James A. Garfield. Four months after Garfield was sworn in, he was shot by a disgruntled attorney. Doctors were unable to locate the bullet, and he died, wounded, less than three months later. Arthur became the 21st president and finished out Garfield’s term. He was unsuccessful in running again.
Theodore Roosevelt
Vice president: 1901
President: 1901 - 1909
Theodore Roosevelt became vice president during William McKinley’s second term. In 1901, McKinley was shot by an anarchist and died eight days later. Roosevelt became the 26th president and finished McKinley’s term. Roosevelt was 42 years old when he became president, making him the youngest ever. He was then reelected for another term.
Calvin Coolidge
Vice president: 1921 - 1923
President: 1923 - 1929
Calvin Coolidge served as vice president under Warren G. Harding. In 1923, Harding died from a heart attack. Coolidge then became the 30th president. He ran for president again in 1924 and was reelected. Coolidge remained popular throughout his presidency and was nicknamed “Silent Cal” for his quiet demeanor.
Harry S. Truman
Vice president: 1945
President: 1945 - 1953
Harry S. Truman became vice president during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented fourth term as president. Less than three months after being sworn into office, Roosevelt died suddenly of a cerebral hemorrhage. Truman became the 33rd president in 1945. He finished out Roosevelt’s term and was reelected in 1948.
Lyndon B. Johnson
Vice president: 1961 - 1963
President: 1963 - 1969
Lyndon B. Johnson served as vice president under John F. Kennedy. Two years into his term, Kennedy was shot and killed. Johnson succeeded him and became the 36th president. Johnson finished the term and then easily won his reelection, receiving 61 percent of the popular vote. He did not run again in the 1968 election.
Richard Nixon
Vice president: 1953 - 1961
President: 1969 - 1974
Richard Nixon served as Dwight D. Eisenhower’s vice president for eight years in the 1950s, but lost presidency to John F. Kennedy in 1960. He ran for president again in 1968 and 1972 and won. Nixon is the only vice president who went on to serve as president after time had passed rather than back to back. He is also the only president who has resigned.
Gerald R. Ford
Vice president: 1973 - 1974
President: 1974 - 1977
Gerald R. Ford was appointed vice president to Richard Nixon after Nixon’s original vice president, Spiro Agnew, resigned. Then in 1974, Nixon resigned after the infamous Watergate scandal. Ford became the 38th president. He ran for reelection in 1976, but lost. Ford is the only person who has become vice president and president without being elected.
George H.W. Bush
Vice president: 1981 - 1989
President: 1989 - 1993
George H.W. Bush served as vice president under Ronald Reagan. After Reagan’s second term, Bush ran for president and won. He became the nation’s 41st president. He ran again in 1992, but lost to Bill Clinton. Bush is the most recent vice president to become president.
Vice presidential vacancy: Most of these men, as presidents, didn’t have vice presidents. Before the 25th Amendment was passed in 1967, the Constitution didn’t allow for vice presidents to be selected during a presidential term. This means that the eight vice presidents who became president after the death of the prior president had no vice president to replace themselves.
