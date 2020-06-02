Full Circle Grief Center is a comprehensive bereavement center serving RVA and is working hard to serve the community, adapt its business model to meet the ever-changing environment, and connect with those who need them most.
Full Circle counselors, group leaders, and therapists are licensed professionals, trained in grief and loss, and are working hard to respond during this crisis. Full Circle has shifted their current programs and individual counseling services to a virtual model and added resources to their website to best serve community members experiencing isolation and grief. Your generous donations will help financially support our programs and services.
Allyson England Drake
Founder/Executive Director
804-912-2947 ext. 102
