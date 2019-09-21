QUESTION: Can you identify this yellow vine on my grandfather’s flowers? It has no root. Is it a parasite? Would you happen to know what would get rid of this?
ANSWER: The vine is known as dodder, a leafless, rootless parasite. Although dodder is capable of limited photosynthesis, it obtains nearly all of its energy from the host plant. According to one reference I checked, a dodder seedling can survive several days without a host, but if it doesn’t come into contact with one within five to 10 days, the seedling will die. Dodder spreads very easily to adjacent plants. Left alone, it can develop into a large mass of yellow vines. Chemical control is not warranted, since dodder can easily be removed by hand. However, in many cases, it’s better to destroy the plant to prevent the dodder from spreading to other plants.
QUESTION: My lawn is in need of serious renovation this fall. Virginia Tech advises that the results of my soil test indicate that I need to add 150 pounds of lime to every 1,000 square feet of lawn.
And I’m told to add it in 50-pound increments every one to six months. When can I begin to do this? Can I add it along with new grass seed after aerating?
ANSWER: You can make your first application anytime now. However, I don’t recommend applying it with the seed. Although lime helps correct soil pH, it also absorbs moisture. Applying it with seed can slow the germination of your seed.
Once your new seeds have emerged and you’ve mowed them twice, you can apply your second application of lime. That would put your third application around mid-December. I normally recommend 40-pound applications because most lime is sold in 40-pound bags. Three applications at that rate give you 120 pounds, so in early March, you can make one last application to get your 150 pounds. It takes lime up to six months to do its job, but it should last in your soil about three years. Two years from now, you can test again, and you’ll likely need little additional lime at that time.
QUESTION: I need to prune my pear trees. There are a number of long branches growing straight up in the air. I have been told to cut these branches back to encourage side growth. I was also told to cut them in early fall. Is this correct?
ANSWER: Most experts agree that the best time to prune fruit trees is during the dormant season. Early February is a great time for this. The leaves are gone, so you can easily see the structure and shape it the way you want. The pruning you want to do will help. Just be warned: Pear trees always send up lots of branches that grow straight up; it’s their natural growth habit.
