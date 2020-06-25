Get hired: your first "real" job as a recent college grad

For recent college graduates, the process of searching for, finding, and getting a job that pays well and you enjoy can be overwhelming. Taking the time to properly prepare, establishing a solid search strategy, and putting your best foot forward during the interview process can make all the difference in not only finding a job, but finding a job you want. Here are some helpful tips to ensure you do just that.
Write a strong resume
Having a solid resume is critical to getting your foot in the door with any worthwhile company. It's important that you tailor your resume and cover letter to each specific position that you are applying for. For those with little to no job experience, emphasize relevant skill-sets, internships, academic accomplishments, and volunteer experience in lieu of work experience. The more specific your resume is, the more likely you are to get an interview.
Establish an online presence
After you've perfected your resume, it's time to create accounts with online job search sites. With dozens to choose from, you'll not only become familiar with the career opportunities available, but can share your resume with countless prospective employers. It's also wise to clean up your social media accounts. Be sure to remove anything you wouldn't want a future employer to see, especially if it could prevent you from getting the job altogether.
Come prepared
Once you begin getting interviews, it's important to show up prepared. This means:
• Dress the part: First impressions matter. It's better to be overdressed than under-dressed for an interview.
• Bring hard copies of everything: Have extra resumes, cover letters, references, and your portfolio in hand when you show up for your first interview. Not only will you look prepared, but you never know who might need it.
• Research the company: Be sure that you're knowledgeable about the company and position prior to your interview. Not knowing common facts about what the business is all about will only reflect poorly on you.
• Be confident: Interviews are your opportunities to brag about yourself and shine. Don't apologize for not having much experience. Focus on your strengths.
Transitioning from college to the career world is an exciting step. By creating a thoughtful resume, strategically sharing those resumes with prospective employers, and showing up to interviews confident and prepared, you are sure to not just receive one great job offer, but many.
