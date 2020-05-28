Sport: Football, swim/dive, track and field
Athletic achievements: Football team captain; two-time second-team all-VISAA and all-Prep DL; indoor track captain.
Academic achievements: 4.3 GPA in honor and AP courses; Cum Laude Society; Model UN as junior; volunteer for Paralyzed Veterans of America rugby tournament.
College: Davidson (football)
