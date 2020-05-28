20200531_SPO_SCHOLB

Collegiate Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominee Gilbert Deglau

Sport: Football, swim/dive, track and field

Athletic achievements: Football team captain; two-time second-team all-VISAA and all-Prep DL; indoor track captain.

Academic achievements: 4.3 GPA in honor and AP courses; Cum Laude Society; Model UN as junior; volunteer for Paralyzed Veterans of America rugby tournament.

College: Davidson (football)

