Gold toilet worth $6 million stolen in Britain
A solid gold toilet valued at $6 million was stolen from Britain’s Blenheim Palace, birthplace of former British prime minister Winston Churchill. The working toilet, titled “America,” was part of an exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and meant to be used by visitors. Palace executive Dominic Hare said the theft defied a “sophisticated security operation.”
