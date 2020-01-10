Goochland's wrestling team on Wednesday picked up two huge district victories, defeating both Nottoway 48-24 and Cumberland 39-36 in a tri meet held at Cumberland High School.
Wednesday's triumph marked the first time that Goochland had beaten Nottoway in the young program's history.
"They are always the strongest team in our district," noted Goochland head coach Mike Nadder. "We had lost to them just three weeks ago at the tournament at Dinwiddie." Nadder added that Blake Smith at 126 pounds had a good opening match. He started really strong, got a lead, then pinned his Nottoway opponent 59 seconds into the second period.
Nadder also said that Riley Hite at 145 pounds has been really looking good lately. He picked up a pin in 3:55. At 220 pounds, Ayden Doczi picked up a quick takedown and a two-point near fall. In the second period, he got another takedown and secured a pin in 3:47.
"I think they were surprised how different of a team we were from three weeks ago," Nadder said. "We have most everybody healthy and at the weight class they need to be and are trying to just stay focused until the postseason."
Cumberland had also beaten Goochland several weeks ago. Not this time. At 120 pounds, John Summit got his Bulldogs going with a gutsy 17-14 win by decision. He had fallen behind early in the match, but really hit his stride halfway through the second period, Nadder said. He built up a six-point lead, but was having a hard time holding onto it.
"It came down to whoever got the last takedown," Nadder said, "and I knew John would get it because he had already picked up three takedowns earlier in the match."
Grant Heidel, at 132 pounds, had a forfeit in the first match, so he was pumped to get on the mat against Cumberland. His opponent picked up a quick takedown, but Heidel got a reversal, put him on his back and pinned him in 1:47 in the first period.
Reese Vincent at 138 pounds got taken down and put to his back almost immediately, but picked up a quick reversal and put his opponent on his back for a three-point near-fall. He pinned his opponent 57 seconds into the second period.
At 170 pounds, Jon Daly went out strong and secured a pin in 1:11. At 182 pounds Alex Thompson got a quick take down and a three-point near-fall and eventually got the pin 1:39 into the first period.
At 195 pounds, Ethan Ford picked up a quick takedown, a three-point near-fall and then a two-point near-fall, then secured his pin 1:15 into the first.
At 220 pounds, Connor Duncan, whom Nadder said has very little experience, came out strong against a much more experienced wrestler from Cumberland. He got a takedown and had him on his back for almost all of the first period. In the second, he got a three-point near fall but made a mistake and got reversed and put on his back. He was still in control of the match but in the third period, he made a mistake and got put on his back and was pinned with only 32 seconds remaining in the match.
"I was real proud of how he performed and it made me wonder how good he would be if he had gotten started wrestling at an earlier age," Nadder said of Duncan. "He just has a natural ability that you cannot teach and he's extremely strong with good balance. He has probably only wrestled about five matches his whole life."
"I was hoping to make a statement that night that Goochland was not going to be pushed around anymore," Nadder added. "The kids were hungry and came out fighting."
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Goochland travels to Hermitage High School for a tri meet with Hermitage and J.R. Tucker. The next Wednesday, Goochland travels to Mills Godwin High School for a tri meet with Godwin and Douglas Freeman High School.
"We are going to go after these bigger teams just the way we have done all year and see where the chips fall," Nadder said. "We know we have to wrestle our best to compete with them. If they make the mistake of overlooking us, we may just surprise them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.