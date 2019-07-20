HAROLD BAINES
Born March 15, 1959, in Easton, Md. ... 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, batted and threw left. ... drafted first overall by Chicago White Sox in 1977. ... played 22 seasons (1980-2001) for White Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Orioles and Indians. ... six-time All-Star. ... batted .300 eight times and reached the 20-homer mark 11 times. ... ranks 34th all-time with 1,628 RBIs. ... among batters who played at least half his games as a DH, his 2,866 hits rank first and his 384 homers and 1,628 RBIs rank third behind David Ortiz and Frank Thomas. ... drove in more than 100 runs at age 26 in 1985 and did it again at age 40 in 1999, the 13 seasons the longest span between 100-RBI seasons in MLB history. ... never drew more than 6.1 percent of the vote in five Hall of Fame elections. ... picked in December by a veterans committee.
Career Statistics
Year, team AB R H HR RBI Avg
1980, ChW 491 55 125 13 49 .255
1981, ChW 280 42 80 10 41 .286
1982, ChW 608 89 165 25 105 .271
1983, ChW 596 76 167 20 99 .280
1984, ChW 569 72 173 29 94 .304
1985, ChW 640 86 198 22 113 .309
1986, ChW 570 72 169 21 88 .296
1987, ChW 505 59 148 20 93 .293
1988, ChW 599 55 166 13 81 .277
1989, ChW-Tex 505 73 156 16 72 .309
1990, Tex-Oak 415 52 118 16 65 .284
1991, Oak 488 76 144 20 90 .295
1992, Oak 478 58 121 16 76 .253
1993, Bal 416 64 130 20 78 .313
1994, Bal 326 44 96 16 54 .294
1995, Bal 385 60 115 24 63 .299
1996, ChW 495 80 154 22 95 .311
1997, ChW-Bal 452 55 136 16 67 .301
1998, Bal 293 40 88 9 57 .300
1999, Bal 345 57 111 24 81 .322
1999, Cle 85 5 23 1 22 .271
2000, Bal-ChW 283 26 72 11 39 .254
2001, ChW 84 3 11 0 6 .131
Totals 9908 1299 2866 384 1628 .289
Division Series: 8-23 (.348), 4 runs, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs
LCS: 24-72 (.333), 9 runs, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs
World Series: 1-7 (.143), 1 runs, 1 HR, 2 RBIs
ROY HALLADAY
Born May 14, 1977, in Denver. ... 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, batted and threw right. ... drafted by Toronto Blue Jays in first round (17th) in 1995. ... pitched 12 seasons for the Blue Jays and four for the Phillies. ... won Cy Young Awards in 2003 with the Blue Jays and 2010 with the Phillies, posting a record of 203-105 with 2,117 strikeouts, 592 walks and an ERA of 3.38. ... pitched 67 complete games, 20 shutouts. ... finished in the top five of his league’s Cy Young voting in five other seasons. ... eight-time All-Star. ... led his league in complete games seven times, the most of any player whose career started after 1945. ... threw two no-hitters for the Phillies in 2010, one a perfect game against the Marlins, the other against the Reds in the NLDS. ... inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017. ... died Nov. 7, 2017, in a private plane crash into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast at age 40. ... Blue Jays retired his number 32 on opening day 2018.
Career Statistics
Year, team IP W-L BB SO ERA
1998, TOR 14.0 1-0 2 13 1.93
1999, TOR 149.1 8-7 79 82 3.92
2000, TOR 67.2 4-7 42 44 10.64
2001, TOR 105.1 5-3 25 96 3.16
2002, TOR 239.1 19-7 62 168 2.93
2003, TOR 266.0 22-7 32 204 3.25
2004, TOR 133.0 8-8 39 95 4.20
2005, TOR 141.2 12-4 18 108 2.41
2006, TOR 220.0 16-5 34 132 3.19
2007, TOR 225.1 16-7 48 139 3.71
2008, TOR 246.0 20-11 39 206 2.78
2009, TOR 239.0 17-10 35 208 2.79
2010, PHI 250.2 21-10 30 219 2.44
2011, PHI 233.2 19-6 35 220 2.35
2012, PHI 156.1 11-8 36 132 4.49
2013, PHI 62.0 4-5 36 51 6.82
Totals 2749.1 203-105 592 2117 3.83
Division Series: 2-1, 25 innings, 1.44 ERA
LCS: 1-1, 13 innings, 4.15 ERA
EDGAR MARTINEZ
Born Jan. 2, 1963, in New York City. ... 6-foot, 175 pounds, batted and threw right. ... signed by the Mariners after attending American College in Puerto Rico. ... played 18 seasons (1987-2004) all with Seattle. ... career batting average of .312 with 2,247 hits, including 514 doubles and 309 homers and drove in 1,261 runs while scoring 1,219 times. ... seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner ... won two AL batting titles, .343 in 1992 and .356 in 1995. ... led league in on-base percentage three times. ... in final 13 games of the 1995 season hit .396 with a 1.068 OPS and led the majors with a .479 OBP, 1.107 OPS, 185 OPS+ and 52 doubles. ... when he retired was one of only six players with a .300 batting average, .400 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage and 300 homers. ... in 2004, MLB announced the annual Designated Hitter Award would be known as the Edgar Martinez Award.
Career Statistics
Year, team AB R H HR RBI AVG
1987, SEA 43 6 16 0 5 .372
1988, SEA 32 0 9 0 5 .281
1989, SEA 171 20 41 2 20 .240
1990, SEA 487 71 147 11 49 .302
1991, SEA 544 98 167 14 52 .307
1992, SEA 528 100 181 18 73 .343
1993, SEA 135 20 32 4 13 .237
1994, SEA 326 47 93 13 51 .285
1995, SEA 511 121 182 29 113 .356
1996, SEA 499 121 163 26 103 .327
1997, SEA 542 104 179 28 108 .330
1998, SEA 556 86 179 29 102 .322
1999, SEA 502 86 169 24 86 .337
2000, SEA 556 100 180 37 145 .324
2001, SEA 470 80 144 23 116 .306
2002, SEA 328 42 91 15 59 .277
2003, SEA 497 72 146 24 98 .294
2004, SEA 486 45 128 12 63 .263
Totals 7213 1219 2247 309 1261 .312
Divisional Series: 24-64 (.375), 13 runs, 7 HRs, 20 RBIs
LCS: 10-64 (.156), 3 runs, 1 HR, 4 RBIs
MIKE MUSSINA
Born Dec. 8, 1968, in Williamsport, Pa. ... 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, batted left and threw right. ... selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 11th round of the 1987 amateur draft. ... pitched 10 seasons for the Orioles (1991-2000) and eight seasons for the Yankees (2001-09). ... posted a record of 270-153, pitching 3,362.2 innings with 2,813 strikeouts, 785 walks, and an ERA of 3.68. ... had 57 complete games in 536 starts. ... won seven Gold Gloves and retired with a career fielding average of .980, including eight perfect seasons in which he handled 297 total chances without an error. ... five-time All-Star. ... finished nine times in the top six in voting for the Cy Young Award. ... first AL pitcher to win 10 or more games in 17 straight seasons. ... became the oldest player to notch his first 20-win season, reaching the plateau at age 39 in 2008, his last season in the major leagues.
Career Statistics
Year, team IP W-L BB SO ERA
1991, Bal 87.2 4-5 21 52 2.87
1992, Bal 241 18-5 48 130 2.54
1993, Bal 167.2 14-6 44 117 4.46
1994, Bal 176.1 16-5 42 99 3.06
1995, Bal 221.2 19-9 50 158 3.29
1996, Bal 243.1 19-11 69 204 4.81
1997, Bal 224.2 15-8 54 218 3.20
1998, Bal 206.1 13-10 41 175 3.49
1999, Bal 203.1 18-7 52 172 3.50
2000, Bal 237.2 11-15 46 210 3.79
2001, NYY 228.2 17-11 42 214 3.15
2002, NYY 215.2 18-10 48 182 4.05
2003, NYY 214.2 17-8 40 195 3.40
2004, NYY 164.2 12-9 40 132 4.59
2005, NYY 179.2 13-8 47 142 4.41
2006, NYY 197.1 15-7 35 172 3.51
2007, NYY 152.0 11-10 35 91 5.15
2008, NYY 200.1 20-9 31 150 3.37
Totals 3562.2 270-153 785 2813 3.68
Division Series: 4-4, 65 innings, 3.60 ERA
LCS: 2-3, 56ª innings, 3.34 ERA
World Series: 1-1, 18 innings, 3.0 ERA
MARIANO RIVERA
Born Nov. 29, 1969, in Panama City. ... 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, batted and threw right. ... signed as a free agent with the New York Yankees in 1990. ... pitched in 1,115 games, most in AL history. ... compiled record of 82-60 with a 2.21 ERA and 1,173 strikeouts in 1,283.2 innings with a WHIP of 1.000. ... all-time saves leader with 652. ... in 96 postseason appearances was 8-1 with a WHIP of 0.76 and posted 11 saves in World Series. ... holds postseason records for saves (42), most consecutive scoreless innings pitched (33ß) and most consecutive saves converted (23). ... 13-time All-Star. ... won seven AL pennants and five World Series. ... only reliever to win a LCS MVP (2003) and World Series MVP (1999). ... recorded ERA under 2.00 in 11 seasons, tying Walter Johnson for most all-time (min. 60 innings). ... led majors in saves three times. ... AL comeback player of year in 2013.
Career Statistics
Year, team W L ERA SV H BB SO
1995 NYY 5 3 5.51 0 71 30 51
1996 NYY 8 3 2.09 5 73 34 130
1997 NYY 6 4 1.88 43 65 20 68
1998 NYY 3 0 1.91 36 48 17 36
1999 NYY 4 3 1.83 45 43 18 52
2000 NYY 7 4 2.85 36 58 25 58
2001 NYY 4 6 2.34 50 61 12 83
2002 NYY 1 4 2.74 28 35 11 41
2003 NYY 5 2 1.66 40 61 10 63
2004 NYY 4 2 1.94 53 65 20 66
2005 NYY 7 4 1.38 43 50 18 80
2006 NYY 5 5 1.80 34 61 11 55
2007 NYY 3 4 3.15 30 68 12 74
2008 NYY 6 5 1.40 39 41 6 77
2009 NYY 3 3 1.76 44 48 12 72
2010 NYY 3 3 1.80 33 39 11 45
2011 NYY 1 2 1.91 44 47 8 60
2012 NYY 1 1 2.16 5 6 2 8
2013 NYY 6 2 2.11 44 58 9 54
Totals 82 60 2.21 652 998 286 1173
Division Series: 18 saves, 2-0, 0.32 ERA, 26 hits, 6 walks, 44 Ks
LCS: 13 saves, 4-0, 0.92 ERA, 33 hits, 7 walks, 34 Ks
World Series: 11 saves, 2-1, 0.99 ERA, 27 hits, 8 walks, 32 Ks
LEE SMITH
Born Dec. 4, 1957, in Jamestown, La.. ... 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, batted and threw right. ... drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the 1975 MLB amateur draft. ... pitched in 1,022 games over 18 seasons for the Cubs, Red Sox, Cardinals, Yankees, Orioles, Angels, Reds and Expos, compiling a record of 71-92 and 478 saves with an ERA of 3.03, 1,251 strikeouts and 486 walks in 1,289.1 innings. ... his 478 saves and 802 games finished rank third all-time. ... seven-time All-Star. ... league leader in saves four times and reached 30-save mark 11 times with a high of 47 in 1991, winning the NL Fireman of the Year Award. ... 168 of his saves required at least four outs and 94 required two or more innings of work. ... picked for Hall of Fame in December by a veterans committee.
Career Statistics
Year, team W L ERA SV H BB SO
1980 ChC 2 0 2.91 0 21 14 17
1981 ChC 3 6 3.51 1 57 31 50
1982 ChC 2 5 2.69 17 105 37 99
1983 ChC 4 10 1.65 29 70 41 91
1984 ChC 9 7 3.65 33 98 35 86
1985 ChC 7 4 3.04 33 87 32 112
1986 ChC 9 9 3.09 31 69 42 93
1987 ChC 4 10 3.12 36 84 32 96
1988 Bos 4 5 2.80 29 72 37 96
1989 Bos 6 1 3.57 25 53 33 96
1990 Bos-StL 5 5 2.06 31 71 29 87
1991 StL 6 3 2.34 47 70 13 67
1992 StL 4 9 3.12 43 62 26 60
1993 StL-NYY 2 4 3.88 46 53 14 60
1994 Bal 1 4 3.29 33 34 11 42
1995 Cal 0 5 3.47 37 42 25 43
1996 Cal-Cin 3 4 3.74 2 57 26 41
1997 Mon 0 1 5.82 5 28 8 15
Totals 71 92 3.03 478 1133 486 1251
League Championship Series: 1 save, 8.44 ERA, 3 hits, 1 walk, 7 Ks
