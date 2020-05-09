Hampton University Proton Therapy

“When I received the brain tumor diagnosis, it was such a scary thing. With conventional radiation, there was a possibility of blindness. I wanted to be able to see my three daughters grow up and witness all their milestones. Proton Therapy allowed me to maintain my busy schedule; my family didn’t see any changes. HUPTI gave me normalcy and saved my eyesight.”

The Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute treats several localized cancers utilizing a non-invasive and millimeter precise form of radiation which spares healthy tissue and leads to reduced side effects. Live Your Life. Let US Fight Your Cancer.

757-251-6800

www.HamptonProton.org

