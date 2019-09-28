Harvard president regrets comments

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow said he regrets comments he made invoking the 13th Amendment, which freed slaves in the United States. Bacow was speaking Tuesday to Harvard alumni relations and fundraising staff when he referred to the amendment in joking that Harvard’s individual schools could no longer own specific wealthy graduates.

