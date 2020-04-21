HBrigade

Health Brigade continues its 50-year legacy as Virginia's oldest free clinic offering a growing array of medical, mental health, community outreach and care coordination services for low-income and uninsured persons. The people we serve are the most vulnerable even under the best of circumstances, but in this unprecedented time of COVID-19, they are facing even more challenges.

Health Brigade is in full operation now, caring for medical patients and mental health clients through a new virtual platform. Our providers are seeing patients and clients by telehealth (phone and video). We are continuing to distribute needed medications. Our syringe exchange program is operating both on-site and mobile in the community. Your health and well-being are our top priority. Please reach out at healthbrigade.org or call us at 804-358-6343.

Monetary donations are appreciated. You can donate on our website or by sending a check to Health Brigade, 1010 N. Thompson St., Richmond, VA 23230.

Health Brigade

Karen Legato

804-358-6343

healthbrigade.org

