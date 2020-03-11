HIGH SCHOOLS

VHSL boys basketball playoffs

Class 1

Thursday’s final at Siegel Center

Auburn vs. Mathews, 8 p.m.

Class 2

Thursday’s final at Siegel Center

John Marshall vs. Gate City, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3

Friday’s final at Siegel Center

Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8 p.m.

Class 4

Friday’s final at Siegel Center

King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5

Saturday’s final at Siegel Center

Green Run vs. Norview, 6:30 p.m.

Class 6

Saturday’s final at Siegel Center

South County vs. Centreville, 1 p.m.

VHSL girls gasketball playoffs

Class 1

Thursday’s final at Siegel Center

Honaker vs. Surry County, 6 p.m.

Class 2

Thursday’s final at Siegel Center

Gate City vs. Luray, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3

Friday’s final at Siegel Center

Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Class 4

Friday’s final at Siegel Center

Hampton vs. Monacan, 12:30 p.m.

Class 5

Saturday’s final at Siegel Center

Highland Springs vs. Princess Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Class 6

Saturday’s final at Siegel Center

James Madison vs. Thomas Edison, 11 a.m.

Baseball

Benedictine 001 052 1 — 9 10 1

Walsingham Acad. 300 010 1 — 5 9 2

Highlights: BEN - Bennett Lloyd 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, HR; Jack Anderson 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, HR, 2B; Jeb Cray 1 for 1, HR. WA - Lincoln Lubsen 3 for 4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 HRs.

Records: Benedictine 1-0; Walsingham Academy 0-1

