HIGH SCHOOLS
VHSL boys basketball playoffs
Class 1
Thursday’s final at Siegel Center
Auburn vs. Mathews, 8 p.m.
Class 2
Thursday’s final at Siegel Center
John Marshall vs. Gate City, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3
Friday’s final at Siegel Center
Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8 p.m.
Class 4
Friday’s final at Siegel Center
King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30 p.m.
Class 5
Saturday’s final at Siegel Center
Green Run vs. Norview, 6:30 p.m.
Class 6
Saturday’s final at Siegel Center
South County vs. Centreville, 1 p.m.
VHSL girls gasketball playoffs
Class 1
Thursday’s final at Siegel Center
Honaker vs. Surry County, 6 p.m.
Class 2
Thursday’s final at Siegel Center
Gate City vs. Luray, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3
Friday’s final at Siegel Center
Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
Class 4
Friday’s final at Siegel Center
Hampton vs. Monacan, 12:30 p.m.
Class 5
Saturday’s final at Siegel Center
Highland Springs vs. Princess Anne, 4:30 p.m.
Class 6
Saturday’s final at Siegel Center
James Madison vs. Thomas Edison, 11 a.m.
Baseball
Benedictine 001 052 1 — 9 10 1
Walsingham Acad. 300 010 1 — 5 9 2
Highlights: BEN - Bennett Lloyd 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, HR; Jack Anderson 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, HR, 2B; Jeb Cray 1 for 1, HR. WA - Lincoln Lubsen 3 for 4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 HRs.
Records: Benedictine 1-0; Walsingham Academy 0-1
