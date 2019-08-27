CLASS 3 CAPSULES
armstrong wildcats
Coach: Korrey Davis 2018: 1-10
Offense: Davis inherits a team that scored some in the first half of the season but dropped off in the second (20 points in the final five games). Junior Quavion Scott takes over at quarterback. He’s 6-1 and 225 pounds. Junior Jawaun Williams, a top basketball player, will be at running back. Seniors Eli Brown and Rayshawn Pearson are the wideouts, with junior Jayvon Jones at tight end. Davis has size up front and expects the line to be a strength. Junior center Taivione Coles is 5-11, 310. Senior guard Dyshaun Moseley is 6-0, 205, and sophomore guard Dayvon Palmer is 6-0, 240. Junior tackle Anthony Billups is 6-5, 260, and senior tackle Payton Smith is 6-7, 333.
Defense: Seven players won’t come off the field when the Wildcats go on defense, but Davis says this will be the strong point of the team. Billups and Moseley will be the ends, with Coles and Palmer at tackle. Scott is one of the linebackers, with seniors Daiquan Washington and Kaymen Thomas. Williams and Brown man the corners. Sophomore Kile Artis and junior Shaumas Wyche make up the rest of the secondary.
Outlook: Davis brings a winning background to a program that has won five games in the past four seasons. He was an assistant at Heritage in Lynchburg, which won the Class 3 state title last year and was the runner-up in 2017. The Wildcats beat Lee-Davis and played Patrick Henry close last season but lost to fellow Class 3 city foes Thomas Jefferson and John Marshall. Those are key games for Armstrong, and the Wildcats face them in Weeks 2 and 3. Making the playoffs in Class 3, Region B hasn’t been a tall order. Six of the eight teams last year were .500 or under. Armstrong made it with one win.
colonial heights colonials
Coach: Kyle Krupp 2018: 2-7
Offense: There’s good size on the offensive line, including G Nyzheir Warner (6-4, 325) and T John Duke (6-4, 280), and the Colonials hope to be able to push the line of scrimmage. They’ve got a new quarterback in sophomore Jaden Newby (6-3, 195), who moves over from receiver. He’s got a good receiving corps to throw to, including junior Tyler White and senior Josh Bridges. Sophomores Tucker Booth and Benji Holmes make for a young backfield. Just four starters return in Colonial Heights’ spread-power offense. There’s athleticism on the offense, but inexperience on the line and at quarterback.
Defense: The linebacking corps has a lot of experience, including sophomore OLB Wayne Wolfe and junior K.J. Walker. It’s still a young defense, with just three seniors slated to start. Senior Luke McAdams moves from linebacker to defensive end in the Colonials’ 3-4 scheme. The linebackers developed a lot last year and should be improved. Freshman Daviyon Warner (6-0, 225) will be at the other end on the line. Two starters are back in the secondary: CB Josh Bridges and S Joseph Harley.
Outlook: Krupp is Colonial Heights’ fourth coach in four years and inherits a team that has won five total games the past two seasons. The schedule is more favorable with Appomattox off and Thomas Jefferson added. Now Colonial Heights will play only four games against larger-classification schools. Winning at least two of the four games — T.J., New Kent, Park View (South Hill) and Southampton — is essential, because the schedule gets tougher, with Hopewell, Dinwiddie and Petersburg waiting around the turn. If Colonial Heights is to have a successful season, it must knock off some Central District opponents. The Colonials are 1-11 against the Central District the past two years. The playoff bracket, which wasn’t particularly easy to begin with, gets tougher with Lafayette moving down from Class 4. Hopewell, I.C. Norcom and Phoebus are all heavy hitters in this region. For Colonial Heights, five or six wins and contending for a playoff spot would be a big step forward.
goochland bulldogs
Coach: Alex Fruth 2018: 14-1
Offense: Devin McCray is back after throwing for 807 yards and rushing for 587 and earning an All-Metro nod as a utility player. Late in the season, McCray switched from quarterback to running back in the Bulldogs’ wing-T offense, and running back is where he’s expected to be in 2019. C.J. Towles, who is just a sophomore, is back after starting at quarterback at the end of last year. Along with McCray, Conner Popielarz, Quincy Snead and Dakhari Burgess all return to the backfield in an offense that utilizes several running backs. The Bulldogs’ depth in the backfield is good. Kameron Holman returns at wide receiver, and two starting linemen are back — Le’Shon Washington and Connor Duncan. Filling the other three spots is key to Goochland’s success.
Defense: There are three starters back in the secondary: McCray, Kindrick Braxton and Kameron Holman, and they’re a big part of the defense — McCray had six interceptions a year ago. But the defense is looking to build depth at linebacker and on the line. Popielarz moves into a linebacker spot, as does Anthony Holland, and Will Stratton returns. On the line, Khalil Holman and De’andre Robinson are returning starters. Last year, there were enough defensive linemen for the Bulldogs to rotate guys in and out, and they want to be able to do that again this year.
Outlook: Goochland moves from Class 2 to Class 3 this year, and the rest of Class 2 is probably happy to see Goochland depart. The Bulldogs won 14 games last year and 12 the year before that. Its new region is Class 3, Region B, which includes one other Richmond-area team, Armstrong. The region, mostly Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia squads, wasn’t strong last year, with Culpeper claiming the top seed with a 6-4 record and Armstrong qualifying for the eighth and final spot with a record of 1-9. Goochland figures to be an immediate favorite in its new home. There’s plenty of competition over in Class 3, Region A, including Hopewell, Lafayette and Phoebus, should Goochland make it that far in the playoffs. The Bulldogs play Lafayette — a strong program that moves down from Class 4 — in its season opener. The rest of its regular-season schedule resembles its slate of games from previous years.
hopewell blue devils
Coach: Ricky Irby 2018: 9-2
Offense: The Blue Devils have playmakers in the backfield who can change the scoreboard in a hurry. Robert Briggs ran for more than 700 yards in seven games last year, and Kaiveon Cox (6-0, 204 pounds) can give defenses another headache. The big question mark is at quarterback, where four players have been vying for the starting job. Highly recruited defensive back TreVeyon Henderson is one candidate, and will be on the field otherwise as a wide receiver or running back. Irby believes transfer Jeremiah Hutchins will boost a receiving corps that includes D.J. Powell. A large offensive line will move the running game. Ron Webster (6-3, 285) and Phil Bowden (6-0, 293) return, joined by Landen Baker (6-2, 290), Isiah Roberson (5-11, 253) and Trey Raines (6-2, 262).
Defense: The Blue Devils should be stout up front. End Reggie Ruffin (6-2, 213) was an All-Metro pick last year after recording 58 tackles and 20 for loss. Keyon Williams (6-0, 223) had double digits in tackles for loss and sacks. Shamari Mason completes the line. Cox and Anthony Hale are back to lead the linebacking unit, joined by Kahlil Murdock and Keshon Brock. Henderson, an All-Metro defensive back recruited as an athlete, has several big-time offers. Jacen Fowlkes, Zion Hubbard and Jarin Goode form the rest of the secondary.
Outlook: Hopewell won the Class 3 state title in 2017. The Blue Devils were knocked out in the region semifinals 14-12 by I.C. Norcom last year. Those two play again in Week 3. Hopewell has game-breakers in Briggs, Cox and Henderson, and Irby believes a small-but-fast defense can be just as good as last year, when it recorded five shutouts and allowed more than 14 points just twice. Depth always is a concern for smaller schools. Getting out of tough Class 3, Region A will be a chore, but the Blue Devils have the talent if they stay healthy.
new kent trojans
Coach: John Fulks 2018: 6-5
Offense: About half the unit returns, mostly in the skill spots. Fulks should have a productive trio with 6-0, 230-pound junior Wade Grubbs at quarterback and senior Adam Cable (5-10, 200) and junior Logan Powell in the backfield. Junior Joey Campbell (6-2, 198) is a college prospect and teams with sophomore Logan Frederick (6-2) to give Grubbs good targets. The line is the unknown, with one returning starter, one senior, and not a lot of size. Center Grady Rounds (6-1, 235) is a sophomore. Guard Ashton Vail (5-7, 180) is a junior, and guard Tyler Nuttall (5-11, 190) is a sophomore. Tackle Phillip Whitecotton (5-10, 215) is a junior, and tackle Josh Bendle (5-9, 240) is a senior. The tight end is Nick Wiles, a 6-0, 180-pound sophomore.
Defense: Like the offense, about half the starters return from a unit that was able to keep most opponents within range. Linebackers Cable, Powell, and senior Connor Grazioso will be a focal point. Grubbs does double duty as an end, joined up front by Campbell at end, senior Jamar Christian (5-9, 230) at tackle and senior Brandon Bauman at tackle. The secondary of junior Jamie Jones, junior Chase Usher, senior Hayden Smith and senior Jeremy Hughlett needs seasoning.
Outlook: Fultz, who was highly successful at Essex and other stops, guided New Kent to its first winning season since 2004 and got the Trojans back into the playoffs before falling to Phoebus. Of the five losses, only Lafayette (44-7) and Poquoson (27-0) were out of reach. Lafayette has been the team to beat in the challenging Bay Rivers District, and that likely won’t change. But expect the Trojans to take another step in the pecking order in Class 3, Region A, where Lafayette, Hopewell, Petersburg, I.C. Norcom and Phoebus make up a tough region.
petersburg crimson wave
Coach: Michael Scott 2018: 7-4
Offense: Petersburg put up points last year and should do the same this year with most of its skill players returning. Junior quarterback Meziah Scott threw for more than 1,500 yards and ran for more than 700. Running backs Upton Bailey, who had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards each of the past two seasons, and Brandon Harvell are threats. Wide receiver Zyshawn White had more than 700 yards receiving last season, and fellow receiver Teon Harris may be the top athlete on the squad. The line has plenty of size but is something of a question mark with three new starters. Senior tackle Rashaad Moore (6-1, 280) and senior guard Xtreme Jones (6-0, 320) return, joined by newcomers Deshawn Tribbey (6-0, 265 freshman), Trayvon Tucker (6-0, 275 senior) and Tray Prosise (6-4, 275 senior). Freshman Zhomarie White also will see time at wideout.
Defense: While scoring a lot, the Wave gave up a lot of points to top teams. Scott has some experience returning with linebackers Harris, Harvell, Rakheem Lewis (5-10, 210 junior) and senior Jayden Videtto, plus defensive backs Bailey, Keyandre’ Easter (senior) and Shawn Scott (senior). Scott had six interceptions a year ago. Moore is the leader on the line with a pair of sophomores, Maurice Bey-Watson and Anthony Jefferson. Freshman Kelvontray Carson joins the linebacking corps.
Outlook: With an abundance of skill players, the Crimson Wave will be a dangerous draw because of the ability to outscore people. Scott is a weapon at quarterback and has multiple targets and ample help running. Petersburg doesn’t have a lot of experience up front or depth. If it can improve on defense and survive a brutal early stretch of I.C. Norcom, Booker T. Washington, Thomas Dale, Dinwiddie and Hopewell, it will be a threat in the Class 3, Region A playoffs.
thomas jefferson vikings
Coach: PJ Adams 2018: 6-6
Offense: The Vikings lost five starters to graduation, but pick up a key addition as quarterback Jaylen Tyler transfers from Huguenot. Adams says Tyler will help the offense become much improved, in part because last year’s signal caller, Jaylen Jones, can now transition back to his natural position at wide receiver. Jones will be Tyler’s top target, joined by fellow junior Ron Rhone. The experience returning comes in the form of senior running back Shamar Graham (6-1, 210), who Adams says has a future at the Division I level in college. Sophomore Arthur Sutton at times will spell Graham, who also plays a key defensive role at linebacker. Watch for senior Randy Anderson to play a key role at H-back. There is plenty of size up front, as senior tackle Christian Woolridge (6-1, 285) will line up with two big sophomores in tackle Salah Hawash (6-8, 350) and guard Caleb McClatchie (5-9, 280). Though smaller, sophomore center Deandre Williams (5-10, 185) returns for his second season with toughness and experience.
Defense: Adams is glad to welcome back seven starters from 2018, including three along the defensive line. Juniors Randy Anderson, not to be confused with the senior of the same name, and Josh Alexander return along with Shackoy Fearon at defensive end. They use quickness, rather than size, to chase down opponents. Graham anchors the linebacking corps that will need a quick boost from new sophomore starter Montae Whitaker (5-10, 190). The Vikings look to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks via their secondary. Jones and seniors Desean Smith and Jacobi Harrison, a second-team all-region selection, return, joined by sophomore Delontae Washington.
Outlook: It’s a new era for the Vikings. Adams has Thomas Jefferson in the playoffs and competitive with most opponents each year. With the move down to Class 2, the Vikings find themselves battling with the likes of John Marshall, Amelia, King William, Bruton and Poquoson for a postseason bid. Only four Colonial District teams remain on their schedule: Glen Allen, John Marshall, J.R. Tucker and Deep Run. Amelia and Gretna join their schedule. The Vikings must adopt a road warrior attitude, with just two scheduled home games: Week 2 against Armstrong and Week 10 against J.R. Tucker. But with plenty of winning experience returning, expectations are for Thomas Jefferson to again make the playoffs and to win more than just one game.
CLASS 2 CAPSULES
john marshall justices
Coach: Phillip Sims 2018: 4-7
Offense: QB Aarek Thomas, who leads a pass-often offense, is back for his senior season. Last year against Armstrong, he completed 18 of 31 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. One of his top targets is back, WR Oliver Basnight. But WR Shoye Sampson has graduated. Senior Mikel Merrite is back at receiver and should be a big part of the offense. Senior Damian Harris returns at running back. There are two returning starters on the line, G Jordan Miles (6-0, 290) and T Emmanuel Scott. Junior Omar Rivera will start at guard. Overall, it’s a fast and experienced group.
Defense: The entire starting secondary is back, including Merrite, Basnight, Nehemiah Scott and Armardi Johnson. Also returning are one starting linebacker — senior Jason Richardson (6-2, 230) — and two exterior linemen — Jamel Stewart and Che’Quan Johnson. There’s some size among the new guys on the line: DT ZiQuan Irving (6-2, 260) and Miles.
Outlook: Sims returns for his third season, and he’s armed with an athletic, veteran group, many of whom have started for two or three seasons. The Justices won four games last year and made their first playoff appearance in 26 seasons, losing their first-round game to Brentsville District 12-6. The Justices played six games against larger-classification schools and went 1-5. This year, the Justices will play only four Class 5 opponents: Tucker, Glen Allen, Freeman and Godwin, and there are more like-sized schools on the schedule. But some of those opponents are very good, including Heritage-Lynchburg, the defending Class 3 champion, and I.C. Norcom. How John Marshall fares against those teams, plus Bluestone, Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson and Tunstall, will go along way in determining its fate. A winning season is a possibility. The Justices move down to Class 2, Region A this year, which is now devoid of its perennial top dog, Goochland, which moved up to Class 3. But there are still some heavy hitters in this region, including Amelia, Brunswick and Poquoson.
king william cavaliers
Coach: Dylan DeHart 2018: 9-2
Offense: The Cavaliers are rich in skilled positions, but worried about their line. Senior quarterback Lance Alfonso returns to lead an offense that averaged 41 points per game in the regular season last season. Alfonso will find familiar targets in senior wideouts Kyle Lynch (6-4, 185) and Winston Jackson (6-4, 170), who will need to play a bigger role with the graduation of Marc Gresham. Senior Corey Stewart leads the rushing attack, while sophomore Demond Claiborne will bring an intriguing combination of rushing and receiving out of the backfield. DeHart notes “youth and inexperience on the offensive line” is his biggest concern as opening night approaches. Sophomore Conor Gulasky (5-7, 240) starts at center, with juniors Timothy Jarratt (5-10, 260) and Logan Fenne at guard. Junior Nathan Baker, at 6-3, 325, brings size to one tackle position. Lynch will handle kicking duties for the Cavaliers.
Defense: The Cavaliers must replace eight departed starters, and will lean early on Stewart and a fellow returning linebacker, junior Jalen Young, to help bring newcomers up to speed on their defensive schemes. Sophomore Ryan Southern and freshman Tre Robinson join them in the middle. In the secondary, youth serves with junior cornerback Kenadre Roane, sophomore cornerback Romeo White and sophomore safety Jayveon Robinson. None are bigger than 5-9, and they will have to use technique and positioning to overcome lack of height. Up front, the Rossos will lead the way as senior Peyton and sophomore Chase start at end. Baker hopes to stuff the middle of the line, joined by fellow junior Kavonte Gaines.
Outlook: With just eight of 22 starting positions holding familiar names, DeHart and his staff have some work to do to keep the Cavaliers where they expect to be — in the Class 2, Region A playoff race. Having Alfonso, Stewart and Lynch is huge, as King William may have to win a few shootouts early in the season. There are trips to Prince Edward and Essex in the first three weeks, but also home dates with Bruton and schedule newcomer Caroline. On the back half of the schedule are Warhill, like Caroline a Class 4 school, and private school power Benedictine, which replaces Blue Ridge. With Goochland departed to Class 3, the Cavaliers have one less traditional rival to worry about in the playoff race. Their first worry will be getting younger players experience quickly.
private schools CAPSULES
benedictine cadets
Coach: Greg Lilly 2018: 6-4
Offense: The Cadets have a two-sport recruit, as junior quarterback Jay Woolfolk (6-0, 200) is also a top baseball prospect. He’s joined in the backfield by other Division I recruits — senior running back Stevie Walden (5-10, 185) and senior back Christian Dunn (6-4, 220). Walden averaged more than 80 yards rushing last season. Returning at wideout are senior Nick Turner, junior Dillon Tennyson (more than 50 yards per game) and sophomore Leon Haughton (6-4, 200). Benedictine has to replace three starters on the line but has quality, depth and size. Senior tackle Jack Hall (6-3, 280) and guard Brian Daughtry (6-1, 275) are D-I prospects. Junior Logan Cohn is 6-1, 220. Sophomore guard Joe Covington is 6-3, 260, and junior tackle Hunter Porterfield is 6-4, 275.
Defense: Benedictine will have standouts at all levels. Daughtry (tackle), Hall (end) and senior tackle Malik James (6-3, 260) — another prospect — will make the Cadets tough at the line of scrimmage with junior end Josh McCray. Dunn, junior Nick Neighbors (6-0, 200) and senior Frankie Boehling (5-11, 185) form the second level. Corners Woolfolk and sophomore Anthony Fisher, and safeties Henry Dolan (5-8, 175 junior) and Gary Siegler (6-1, 190 sophomore) will make it tough for quarterbacks.
Outlook: The Cadets have eight starters back on offense and the potential to be explosive. They have seven returning on defense and the potential to be stingy. With plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball, they should be a contender to get back to the VISAA Division I state championship game, where they lost to unbeaten Flint Hill. Benedictine plays at the two-time defending champs on Sept. 28. The schedule also includes Avalon, Md., (34-27 win last year); Georgetown Prep (24-14 loss); Collegiate (38-35 win in overtime) and Woodberry Forest (40-30 loss).
blessed sacrament huguenot knights
Coach: Gary Brock 2018: 7-3
Offense: Losing eight starters is difficult. But the Knights can rest assured the three returnees are ready for the rebuild, beginning with junior Trevor Parker, who rushed for 1,152 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018. He now shifts to the quarterback position. His backfield mate, senior Chase Musselman (6-0, 235, 297 yards, 9 TDs) also returns, giving the offense a great combination of power and agility. Sophomore Josh Decker moves from a reserve role to a backfield starter, ready to contribute, as is Dom Falchi, a junior transfer from Midlothian. Sophomore wideout Zander Nadeau, who caught three touchdown passes last year, leads a young receiving unit, but expect Ben Newton, arriving from now-defunct Richmond Christian, to immediately contribute, as he and Parker both earned all-state honors a year ago. The line will need time to gel. Senior guard Jack Hatfield and junior guard Zach Miles, also a former Richmond Christian player and all-state performer, are charged with bringing it along quickly. Senior James Hawkins will handle kicking chores for the Knights.
Defense: Parker is one of five returning starters, anchoring a secondary which includes newcomers Falchi and Nick Dawson. Brock sees the linebacking unit as the strength of the defense, led by sophomore returning starter Harrison Lee, Decker, Miles and the transfer Newton. Much like the offense, the biggest question mark defensively lies along the line. Musselman and Khadeis Battle (6-0, 260) are returning starters at end, but Brock sees several underclassmen rotating at defensive tackle to see who will blossom at the position. Keep an eye on freshman David Mann.
Outlook: Less than two years ago, doubt existed as to whether the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot program would survive because of a decline in participation. But 2018 became a rallying cry and a renaissance season ensued, with the team going 4-0 on the road in the regular season and making the VISAA Division III playoffs. Brock, in his 42nd year of coaching, replaces Shawn Pickett and hopes to keep the momentum moving forward. Fuqua, who the Knights defeated in the regular season but fell to in the playoffs, comes early on the schedule, on Sept. 6. In October, newcomers St. Michael the Archangel and Fishburne Military dot the schedule before return dates with Quantico and Chincoteague, both wins a year ago, to end the regular season. If both lines can come along and if the offense can give Parker time to work, the Knights could battle for a postseason bid again.
collegiate cougars
Coach: Mark Palyo 2018: 4-5
Offense: For the Cougars, it all begins with senior quarterback Nigel Williams. Williams is a definite dual threat, and, when teamed with running back Charles Armstrong, opposing defenses will struggle with trying to contain both players. Williams provides speed and agility, and Armstrong (6-2, 230) offers brute force, as he’s a load to bring to the ground. The Cougars’ biggest losses were at wide receiver, where senior Quin Timmerman and juniors Noah Kiczales and Hunter Milligan will be called upon to take over that unit and increase production. Senior co-captain tight end Trey Boll anchors the receiving corps. Along the line there are three returning starters in senior center co-captain Gilbert Deglau (6-2, 270), senior tackle J.D. Spotts (6-1, 205) and junior guard Kitchy Hyman (6-2, 280). The other two spots on the line are still up for grabs. Palyo wants the ability to both strike quickly and create time-consuming drives with his offense.
Defense: Eight starters return for Collegiate, including the entire defensive line. They are small, but quick and experienced, led by senior end Charles Geho. He’s joined by fellow seniors John Pollard, Austin King and Owen Riddle. Edward Sinnott and John Ballowe return at linebacker, joined by junior Jack Stepanioan. Palyo is excited about the athleticism at the second level. In the secondary, Milligan and Williams are joined by new senior safety starter Thomas Lucy and returning cornerback Donald Adams (5-8, 140), who uses closing speed and body positioning to frustrate receivers.
Outlook: The 2018 season was one of bitter disappointments for Collegiate, which lost an overtime heartbreaker to rival Benedictine and saw its playoff hopes dashed in the final seconds of a 36-35 loss to Norfolk Academy. It will be imperative for the Cougars to jump out to a good start this season, as their first three games are at home — Trinity Episcopal, Bishop Sullivan Catholic and Flint Hill. Following that is four contests on the road, including Woodberry Forest, Benedictine and Fork Union. If key players, especially Williams and Armstrong, stay healthy, the Cougars can be in the thick of the VISAA Division I playoff race right up to the end.
life christian academy eagles
Coach: Charles Scott 2018: 3-6
Offense: Junior RB Tre Mason, who was named All-Metro last year at L.C. Bird, has transferred in and reclassified. Also in the backfield is Dreshaun Taylor (5-10, 260), who made a lot of noise as a freshman at Highland Springs in 2017. He sat out 2018 and reclassified, making him a sophomore again. There are two Division I recruits at wide receiver: senior Mike James Jr. and sophomore Akim Sledge. NaQuari Rogers, who became LCA’s quarterback late last year, is back for his sophomore season and still holds the starting job. The offensive line is mammoth — all five starters are at least 6-2, 300. Junior G Trevyon Green and sophomore T Desaun Williams are Division I recruits.
Defense: There’s some big-time talent on the defense, starting with CB Joe Johnson III, a senior committed to Penn State. Antonio Webb has committed to James Madison, and Thailand Baldwin has an offer from Tennessee, among others. Senior Gerrien Christopher (6-0, 220) leads the linebacking corps, and sophomore Gene Townsel is back beside him. Junior DE Omega Williams (6-5, 235) transferred from Oscar Smith and reclassified. He has offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech. Two starters return on the line — senior DE Jayvon Burrell and senior DT Malik Purvis.
Outlook: The talent on Life Christian’s roster is so good it might rival that of Highland Springs. There are big-time running backs, a college-sized offensive line, and A-List recruits on the defense. But if that talent will translate to a lot of wins is another question. LCA plays just one in-state opponent, Flint Hill of Oakton, and will play only three home games. Among its opponents are DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) and IMG Academy (Fla.), which are two of the top programs in the country. Flint Hill has won back-to-back VISAA state championships, and St. Frances (Baltimore) is known for having a strong program. LCA isn’t eligible for the VISAA playoffs because it doesn’t play enough league opponents during the season. Its two running backs should be exciting to watch — Mason is a speedster and Taylor a wrecking ball. With the kind of offensive line that will be blocking for them, LCA should have a formidable rushing attack.
st. christopher’s saints
Coach: Lance Clelland 2018: 5-5
Offense: The Saints must replace two-year starting QB Patrick Routsis, who went to Old Dominion on a baseball scholarship. Senior Gil Williamson (6-7, 175) and junior Griff O’Ferrall (6-1, 175) are the top candidates. A playmaking wide receiver, Will Hayes, also is gone, but three starters are back to fill the void: Will Tazewell, Walker Wallace and Nigel Green. Sophomore Andre Greene (6-3, 170) is a talented addition to the receiving corps. Hayden Forrest returns at running back, and he’s got an experienced line in front of him. Four starters up front are back, including senior C Carlyle Bannister and senior T Jeb Wickham. The guards, Teddy Bannister and Connor Lamb, are juniors.
Defense: The Saints are strong up the middle with DT Kaleb Bey, DT Hank Feiler, MLB Jeff Moore and FS Meyann Ave-Eyele returning to the lineup. But other positions need fortifying. And the production and tackling ability of all-state LB DayMone’ Fleming (Randolph-Macon), LB Charlie Boggs and DE Dhykwon Smith (Christopher Newport) need to be replenished. Sophomore Trent Hendrick (6-1, 215) is a talented addition to the linebackers, and senior CB Chris Thomas (6-2, 180) has an offer from Brown.
Outlook: The Saints started 2018 with a record of 5-1 but lost their last four games, including a 42-6 defeat to Benedictine in the playoffs. In those four losses, the Saints allowed an average of 37 points. Some of the heavy hitters on last year’s Saints defense are gone, so new guys will have to step up, and this year’s unit will have to produce better than last year’s if St. Christopher’s wants to be playoff-bound. The Saints have added a public school to their schedule — Lee-Davis — something they haven’t had in a few years. The top two offensive weapons from last year are gone. So whichever quarterback ends up playing needs to quickly establish a rapport with his receivers on a team that likes to throw the ball.
trinity episcopal TITANS
Coach: Sam Mickens 2018: 3-6
Offense: Senior wide receiver Jalen Smith (5-9, 165) is back after missing 2018 with an ankle injury. Blake Keller is the leading receiver returning from last year. There’s some size on the line with the Singleton brothers: Jeremy (6-4, 305), Chris (6-5, 255) and Sam (6-6, 295). Jeremy, a senior, has committed to Richmond. Jack Toscano, a 6-1, 185-pound sophomore, steps into the starting quarterback role. Senior Joe Love will be his running back. Altogether, six starters return from last year.
Defense: With seven starters back, the defense is experienced. James Nelson and Jeremy Singleton lead the line, and Thomas Dale transfer Shymeen Provost adds some depth up front. Elijah Rainer is a sophomore and a returning player. The linebackers are expected to be quick and aggressive — Daniel Eliasek, Mario Thompson and Louis Jones III are a trio Mickens likes. Junior Shawn Riley and senior Dray Bailey are back at safety. Bailey was first-team all-state last year.
Outlook: Though Trinity finished 3-6 last year, the Titans were competitive in all but one game. Of their six losses, five came by 7 points or less. They found ways to lose both low-scoring games (7-3 to Collegiate) and high-scoring affairs (47-40 to St. Christopher’s). This year, Trinity plays all of its local opponents in the first three games — Benedictine, St. Christopher’s and Collegiate. Those are opponents always in the race for VISAA Division I playoff spots, so those are games Trinity must win to stay in the race. With so much size on the offensive line, Trinity could rely more on the running game this year.
