Alex Sikkar led Patrick Henry with four total touchdowns and 328 all-purpose yards as the Patriots held off Osbourn 42-34.
The Patriots (1-0) survived a fourth quarter surge to fend off the Eagles (0-1). Tyler Newell added 13 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots.
Osbourn 8 0 8 18 — 34
Patrick Henry 15 7 12 8 — 42
PH—Sikkar 91 kick return (Barry pass from Sikkar)
OS—J. Ojo 3 run (M. Ojo run)
PH—Sikkar 16 run (Dorsey kick)
PH—S. Williams 6 run (Dorsey kick)
OS—Spall 27 pass from Hollingsworth (kick failed)
PH—Z. Williams 9 pass from Sikkar (kick failed)
OS—Black 4 pass from Hollingsworth (Spall run)
OS—Hollingsworth 9 run (kick failed)
PH—Sikkar 60 run (kick failed)
OS—Washington 30 pass from Hollingsworth (kick failed)
PH—Newell 9 run (Sikkar run)
No. 8 HENRICO 49, MEADOWBROOK 0
Marqe Harvey had 113 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, and the Warriors cruised to a blowout win over the host Monarchs (0-1). Henrico (1-0) stormed out to an early lead with 21 points in the first quarter, and never looked back. Eric McDaniels added 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Henrico 21 28 0 0 — 49
Meadowbrook 0 0 0 0 — 0
HEN—Harvey 46 run (Bryant kick)
HEN—McDaniels 13 run (Bryant kick)
HEN—Goodman 45 pass from Vozar (Bryant kick)
HEN—Harvey 31 run (Bryant kick)
HEN—Cozart 43 pass from Vozar (Bryant kick)
HEN—Thomas 15 run (Bryant kick)
HEN—Jones 14 pass from Vozar (Bryant kick)
No. 6 HOPEWELL 40, TABB 7
TreVeyon Henderson had 115 yards and Robert Briggs had 114 as the Blue Devils knocked off Tabb (0-1) in the opener.
For Hopewell (1-0), the defense was led by Keyon Williams who had 9.5 tackles in the victory.
Hopewell 0 19 14 7 — 40
Tabb 0 0 0 7 — 7
HOPE—Briggs 13 run (kick failed)
HOPE—Henderson 95 run (kick failed)
HOPE—Goode Interception (Paxton kick)
HOPE—Briggs 43 run (Paxton kick)
HOPE—Henderson 18 pass from Eliades (Paxton kick)
TABB—Kidwell 2 run (Kim Kick)
HOPE—Mason 26 pass from Hart (Paxton Kick)
PRINCE GEORGE 16, DOUGLAS FREEMAN 13
Douglas Freeman 7 0 6 0 — 13
Prince George 0 10 0 6 — 16
