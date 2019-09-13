Nigel James had 33 carries for 203 yards to give host Hermitage a 21-19 victory over No. 3 Thomas Dale on Friday night.
The Knights (2-1) were in control going into the fourth quarter, but Hermitage (2-1) scored a touchdown to take the lead for good.
Malik Myers added 63 passing yards in the victory.
Thomas Dale 13 0 6 0 — 19
Hermitage 0 14 0 7 — 21
TD—Tyree 21 run (Lepore kick)
TD—Gray 23 run (kick failed)
HERM—Jackson 33 pass from Myers (Shamsedeen kick)
HERM—James 8 run (Shamsedeen kick)
TD—Branch 33 run (kick failed)
HERM—Alexander 4 run (Shamsedeen kick)
NO. 1 HIGHLAND SPRINGS 47, MEADOWBROOK 0
LeQuan Bassett had two scores on the ground and recorded an interception for the Springers in their shutout victory over the Monarchs. Bassett had 73 yards on five carries.
Juwan Dent was 8 for 12 for 108 yards for the Springers, and Jordan Jackson finished with 79 yards and a score on five carries.
Meadowbrook 0 0 0 0 — 0
Highland Springs 27 7 7 6 — 47
HS—Jones 1 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Jackson 15 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Bassett 22 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Hendricks 14 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Bassett 18 (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Dent 9 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Gresham (kick failed)
NO. 4 VARINA 55, MATOACA 13
Matoaca 7 6 0 0 — 13
Varina 7 21 20 7 — 55
VAR—Hill 40 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
MAT—Lewis 60 pass from Dreher (Barber kick)
VAR—J. Reid 3 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
MAT—Bailey 65 fumble return (kick failed)
VAR—Hill 44 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
VAR—Dunn 10 run (Reed kick)
VAR—J. Reid 15 run (kick failed)
VAR—Ross 3 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Scott 43 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
VAR—Walker 9 run (Reed kick)
NORTH STAFFORD 33, NO. 7 DINWIDDIE 29
Dinwiddie’s Collis Pride had three catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to get the win over visiting North Stafford (3-0).
The Generals (1-2) took a fourth-quarter lead with a field goal with under 2 minutes left in the game, but North Stafford answered with a touchdown to secure the win.
Robert Barlow added 18 carries for 153 yards and two catches for 82 yards for Dinwiddie.
North Stafford 19 7 0 7 — 33
Dinwiddie 10 14 2 3 — 29
NS—Boyd 3 run (kick blocked)
NS—Woodard 38 pass from Boyd (kick blocked)
DIN—FG Davis 35
NS—Channing 43 pass from Boyd (Owens kick)
DIN—Pride 58 pass from Hilton (Davis kick)
NS—White 13 pass from Boyd (Davis kick)
DIN—Barlow 9 run (Davis kick)
DIN—Barlow 47 pass from Hilton (Davis kick)
DIN—Tucker safety
DIN—FG Davis 24
NS—White 80 pass from Boyd (Owens kick)
PETERSBURG 32, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 30
Teon Harris caught three passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns and added 62 yards and a score on the ground as the Crimson Wave (2-1) won a back-and-forth, high-scoring battle with visiting Booker T. Washington.
Petersburg QB Meziah Scott was 11 of 14 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
Booker T. Washington 3 13 8 6 — 30
Petersburg 6 20 0 6 — 32
COLLEGIATE 41, CATHOLIC 33
Nigel Williams and Charles Armstron combined for 326 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to spur the Cougars past visiting Catholic.
Brandon Jones had a big day for Catholic — he caught seven passes for 225 yards and a pair of scores.
For Collegiate, Williams had four touchdowns on his own and gained 176 yards on just 16 attempts.
Catholic 0 13 14 6 — 33
Collegiate 17 7 10 7 — 41
COLL—Williams 9 run (Brown kick)
COLL—FG Brown 27
COLL—Williams 61 run (Brown kick)
COLL—Williams 8 run (Brown kick)
BS—Meredith 11 run (Jones kick)
BS—McKay 7 run (kick failed)
COLL—Armstrong 4 run (Brown kick)
BS—Jones 68 pass from Minson (Johnson pass from Minson)
COLL—FG Brown 34
BS—Minson 1 run (kick failed)
COLL—Williams 9 run (Brown kick)
BS—Jones 62 pass from Minson (try failed)
BENEDICTINE 45, FORK UNION 31
Coming into the fourth quarter trailing 28-26, the Cadets put together two late touchdowns to defeat Fork Union. Henry Dolan led the way with 277 yards and three scores on 29 carries.
David Ngendakuriyo also produced for the Cadets on the ground, racking up 164 yards and a score on eight carries.
Benedictine 19 0 7 19 — 45
Fork Union 7 7 14 3 — 31
FUMA—15 run (kick good)
BEN—Dolan 36 run (kick failed)
BEN—Haughton 28 pass from Plageman (Seigler kick)
BEN—Ngendakuriyo 67 run (Seigler kick)
FUMA—40 pass (kick good)
BEN—Dolan 68 run (Seigler kick)
FUMA—29 pass (kick good)
FUMA—30 pass (kick good)
BEN—FG Seigler 29
FUMA—FG 35
BEN—McCray 12 pass from Plageman (2-pt good)
BEN—Dolan 50 run (2-pt good)
PATRICK HENRY 21, GLEN ALLEN 6
Alex Sikkar led the way with 208 all-purpose yards for the Patriots in their victory over the Jaguars. Sikkar scored twice for the Patriots (3-0), including a 24-yard run and 15-yard punt blocked punt return.
Dominic Dutton had two receptions for 56 yards and an 84-yard kick return touchdown for the Jaguars (0-2).
Glen Allen 0 6 0 0 — 6
Patrick Henry 0 13 0 8 — 21
PH—Allen 2 run (kick failed)
PH—Sikkar 24 run (Dorsey kick)
GA—Dutton 84 kick return (kick failed)
PH—Sikkar 15 blocked punt (Allen run)
ATLEE 35, MILLS GODWIN 7
Tyler Warren threw for five touchdowns for the Raiders in their victory against the Eagles. Warren went 7 of 8 for 158 yards and added seven carries for 79 yards on the ground.
Alex Oliver recorded 69 all-purpose yards and four scores for the Raiders.
Mills Godwin 0 0 0 7 — 7
Atlee 14 7 14 0 — 35
ATL—Oliver 28 pass from Warren (kick failed)
ATL—Oliver
ATL—Oliver 12 pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
ATL—Beck 60 pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
ATL—Beck 7 pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
MG—6 run (kick good)
DOUGLAS FREEMAN 14, LEE-DAVIS 6
Jackson Fellow ran for 68 yards and a touchdown, Andrew Bland had 76 yards passing and a rushing score, and Leo Lombardi led the Rebels with seven tackles as Douglas Freeman rode a strong defensive effort to a win at Lee-Davis.
Lee-Davis' lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass from Matt Joyce to Austin Moody. Lavell Williams had 121 yards on 20 carries and 65 yards on nine receptions for Lee-Davis (0-3).
Douglas Freeman 0 7 7 0 — 14
Lee-Davis 0 0 0 6 — 6
DF—Bland 6 run (Laughlin kick)
DF—Fellows 1 run (Laughlin kick)
LD—Moody 16 pass from Joyce (kick failed)
HUGUENOT 16, L.C. BIRD 7
After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, the Falcons (2-0) locked in defensively to hold the host Skyhawks (0-2) scoreless the rest of the game and grind out a tough win.
Senior quarterback Darnell Mason led Huguenot offensively, he had a rushing and passing touchdown in the second half.
Ramon Brown scored on a 23-yard pass in the first quarter for Bird.
Huguenot 0 9 7 0 — 16
L.C. Bird 7 0 0 0 — 7
LCB—Elliot 23 pass from Brown (Diaz kick)
HUG—FG Chavez 19
HUG—Mason 4 run (kick failed)
HUG—Harris 10 pass from Mason (Chavez kick)
BROADWATER ACADEMY 30, BSH 7
The Knights struggled on offense in their loss to Broadwater Academy.
Dominick Falchi had 18 carries for 174 yards and a score.
Broadwater Academy 0 10 14 6 — 30
BSH 0 0 7 0 — 7
BA—Gustaffson 36 run (Olsen run)
BA—safety
BA—Gustaffson 84 run (Wardius pass from Bluxom)
BSH—Falchi 36 run (Hawkins kick)
BA—Gustaffson 25 run (kick failed)
BA—Gustaffson 40 run (kick failed)
POWHATAN 46, GEORGE WYTHE 8
Powhatan held visiting George Wythe without a touchdown through three quarters.
Hans Rehme threw for 80 passing yards on seven attempts, producing three touchdowns for the Indians (1-1).
George Wythe (0-1) closed the scoring with an 81-yard pass from Emontre Bass, who made good on a 2-point conversion.
George Wythe 0 0 0 8 — 8
Powhatan 20 6 0 20 — 46
POW—Clay 67 return (Pinell kick)
POW—Johnson 1 run (kick failed)
POW—Dowdy 36 pass from Rehme (Pinell kick)
POW—Greenhow 2 pass from Fleming (Pinell kick)
POW—Carroll 15 pass from Rehme (kick failed)
POW—Morris 7 pass from Rehme (kick failed)
POW—Bradley 7 run (Pinell kick)
GW— Tucker 81 pass from Bass (Bass run)
COSBY 21, JAMES RIVER 0
Behind a dominant defensive outing, the Titans pitched a shutout against visiting James River and coasted to a comfortable win.
Quarterback Josh Powell ran for 60 yards on 13 carries and threw for two scores and 75 yards for the Titans (1-1).
Running back Michael Bourne added 60 yards on 11 carries.
The Rapids (0-2) weren't able to get much going offensively.
James River 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cosby 6 6 6 3 — 21
COS—Magnusen 5 run (kick failed)
COS—West 8 pass from Powell (kick failed)
COS—Channell 48 pass from Powell (kick failed)
COS—FG Lowe 40
