COLLEGIATE 27, FLINT HILL 7
The host Cougars tamed the Huskies behind a dominant defensive effort, allowing just 98 total yards of offense, including minus-33 on the ground after sacks.
Nigel Williams led Collegiate (2-1) offensively — he threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and added 123 yards and two scores on the ground. Charles Armstrong added 13 carries for 65 yards and a score of his own. Trey Boll caught four balls for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Justice Ellison scored the lone touchdown for Flint Hill (2-1).
Flint Hill 0 7 0 0 — 7
Collegiate 7 0 7 13 — 27
COLL—Boll 20 pass from Williams (Brown kick)
FH—Ellison 3 run (Logue kick)
COLL—Armstrong 10 run (Brown kick)
COLL—Williams 27 run (Brown kick)
COLL—Williams 1 run (kick failed)
GOOCHLAND 55, CUMBERLAND 6
Will Stratton and Devin McCray each scored twice in the first quarter, as a 41-0 start led the Bulldogs to an easy win over the Dukes.
Stratton had two 30-yard fumble return touchdowns for Goochland (2-1), while McCray scored on scampers of 39 and 5 yards. Vincent Harris scored a late consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter for Cumberland (0-4).
Cumberland 0 0 0 6 — 6
Goochland 41 7 0 7 — 55
GOO—Holman 70 kick return (Willms kick)
GOO—Stratton 30 fumble return (Black kick)
GOO—Towles 34 pass from Willms (Willms kick)
GOO—McCray 39 run (kick failed)
GOO—McCray 5 run (Willms kick)
GOO—Stratton 30 fumble return (Black kick)
GOO—Burgess 41 run (Willms kick)
GOO—Woodson 20 run (Black kick)
CBL—Harris 12 run (kick failed)
DOUGLAS FREEMAN 21, ATLEE 14
A third-quarter touchdown was the difference for the Rebels in a tight win, as the visiting Raiders matched them in every other period.
Douglas Freeman's (3-1) Andrew Bland ran for 109 yards and a score on 18 carries. Charlie Martin added 88 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns on 16 rushes. Jake Liberatore led the Rebels with 12 tackles.
Atlee (2-2) scored touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters.
Atlee 7 0 0 7 — 14
Douglas Freeman 7 0 7 7 — 21
MILLS GODWIN 17, HANOVER 3
After a pair of field goals to start the game, the visiting Eagles pulled ahead of the Hawks (0-3) with two unanswered touchdowns.
Grayson Hanks gave Mills Godwin its first touchdown and finished the night with 113 rushing yards on 14 carries and 41 passing yards on 7 of 16 completions.
Hanover 0 3 0 0 — 3
Mills Godwin 3 7 0 7 — 17
MG—Morris field goal
HAN—Samardge field goal
MG—Hanks 15 run (Morris kick)
MG—Safferwich 17 run (Morris kick)
MATOACA 22, J.R. TUCKER 3
The Warriors (2-1) were lad to victory by a dominant Marcus Dreher, who opened scored with a 7-yard run and went on to accumulate 129 yards in 23 carries.
The Tigers' (1-2) lone scoring play was a field goal off of the boot of Nick Hernandez.
J.R. Tucker 0 3 0 0 — 3
Matoaca 7 3 12 0 — 22
MAT—Dreher 7 run (Redmon kick)
MAT—Redmon 27-yard field goal
JRT—Hernandez 22-yard field goal
MAT—Vann 50 pass from Dreher (run failed)
MAT—Dreher 10 run (kick failed)
COSBY 42, HUGUENOT 19
Josh Powell completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 119 yards and four touchdowns to lead the visiting Titans to a comfortable win over the previously unbeaten Falcons.
Cosby (2-1) also scored on a blocked kick return and a 16-yard run by Michael Bourne.
Huguenot (2-1) jumped out to a 13-0 lead before allowing 42 unanswered points.
Cosby 0 21 14 7 — 42
Huguenot 13 0 0 6 — 19
HUG—1 run (kick failed)
HUG—52 punt return (kick good)
COS—West 5 pass from Powell (Lowe kick)
COS—Smith 11 pass from Powell (Lowe kick)
COS—Magnussen 12 pass from Powell (Lowe kick)
COS—Chanel 12 pass from Powell (Lowe kick)
COS—Bourne 16 run (Lowe kick)
COS—Kholer return (Lowe kick)
HUG—51 run (pass failed)
SOUTHAMPTON 44, COLONIAL HEIGHTS 20
Tyler White had 21 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the host Colonials (0-4), but it wasn't enough to get past the Indians.
The game was tied at 6 apiece to end the first quarter, but Southampton (1-2) took a commanding lead in the third quarter to get the win.
Benji Holmes added 16 rushes for 81 yards.
Southampton 6 12 20 6 — 44
Colonial Heights 6 6 0 8 — 20
SHPT—Miles 5 run
CHTS—White 64 run
SHPT—Miles 4 run
SHPT—Harden 36 pass from Bynum, Jr.
CHTS—Jarrett 6 run
SHPT—White 64 run
SHPT—Reid 20 run
SHPT—Jarrett 1 run
SHPT—Harden 3 pass from Bynum, Jr.
CHTS—White 1 run
MONACAN 35, JAMES RIVER 20
A pair of converted turnovers in the third quarter were the decision makers in the Chiefs’ win over the host Rapids.
James River (0-3) came within 2 going into halftime, but was unable to make up for Monacan’s (2-1) gains, built on Tyler Hensley's three passing touchdowns in the third.
Brian Moran of James River closed scoring in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run, capped by a 2-point conversion by Anthony Scrivener.
Monacan 14 0 21 0 — 35
James River 0 12 0 8 — 20
MON—Pettus 24 pas from Allen (run failed)
MON—Nelson 1 run (Dotson run)
JR—Wallis 37 interception (kick failed)
JR—Scrivener 2 run (run failed)
MON—Pettus 11 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
MON—Snyder 7 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
MON—Nelson 16 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
JR—Moran 1 run (Scrivener run)
THOMAS JEFFERSON 67, GREENSVILLE 14
The visiting Vikings (3-1) blew out the Eagles in a 67-14 win.
Greensville (1-2) scored twice, but it wasn't enough to come close to beating the Vikings.
Thomas Jefferson added two interceptions for touchdown returns in the win.
Thomas Jefferson 20 27 14 6 — 67
Greensville 0 0 6 8 — 14
TJ—Vaughn 60 punt return (Williamson kick)
TJ—Graham 55 run (Williamson kick)
TJ—Jones 47 pass from Tyler (kick failed)
TJ—Harrison 29 pass from Tyler (Williamson kick)
TJ—Harrison 52 pass from Tyler (Williamson kick)
TJ—Graham 1 run (Williamson kick)
TJ—Smith 53 interception (kick failed)
GRE—2 run (kick failed)
TJ—Jones 46 pass from Tyler (Williamson kick)
GRE—Pass (2-point conversion)
TJ—Graham 48 run (Williamson kick)
TJ—Fearon 38 interception (kick failed)
POWHATAN 2, MIDLOTHIAN 0
Capitalizing on a mistake by the Trojans’ punting unit, the visiting Indians earned a win with a safety in the third quarter.
Midlothian (1-2) lost starting quarterback Christian Chambers in its second offensive series of the game, and it quickly turned into a defensive affair the rest of the way. TJ Gates shined brightest defensively for Powhatan (2-1), finishing with 10 tackles and one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Trojans' backup quarterback, Braden Berger rushed for 75 yards and passed for an additional 54 yards in his first varsity action.
The lone scoring play of the night came as Midlothian's punter fielded the long snap on his knee from the end zone.
Powhatan 0 0 2 0 — 2
Midlothian 0 0 0 0 — 0
POW—Safety
L.C. BIRD 42, GEORGE WYTHE 6
Ramon Brown rushed 13 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Skyhawks in a blowout win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Trevor Schultz added 85 yards and a score on seven carries for Bird (1-2). Wythe (0-3) scored on a 22-yard pass from Emonte Bass to Zyshawn Witcher in the second quarter.
Dominic Gray led the Skyhawks' defensive effort, with eight tackles, inincluding two for loss.
George Wythe 0 6 0 0 — 6
L.C. Bird 14 6 8 14 — 42
LCB—Rivers 72 run (Diaz kick)
LCB—Brown 3 run (Diaz kick)
GW—Witcher 22 pass from Bass (Run failed)
LCB—Schultz 61 run (Kick failed)
LCB—Brown 6 run (Elliot run)
LCB—Gregory 27 pass from Elliot (Rivers pass from Elliot)
LCB—Brown 8 run (kick failed)
