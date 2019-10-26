Hunter Milligan picked off three Norfolk Academy passes in Collegiate’s dominant 31-7 home victory Saturday.
The Cougars wiped out a 7-0 first-quarter deficit by scoring the final 31 points of the game.
Donald Adams had 127 rushing yards and a score for Collegiate.
Norfolk Academy 7 0 0 0 — 7
Collegiate 0 21 3 7 — 31
NA—Locke 50 pass from Duffy (Doyle kick)
COLL—Boll 25 pass from Fallon (Brown kick)
COLL—Cabaniss 1 run (Brown kick)
COLL—Rollison 9 pass from Fallon (Brown kick)
COLL—FG Brown 37
COLL—Adams 5 run (Brown kick)
HIGHLAND SPRINGS 35, ATLEE 0
The Springers, No. 1 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, improved to 8-0 with a win over the Raiders (3-5) in a game played at Varina on Friday.
Juwan Dent had 149 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Springers. Kalii Bradford added eight rushes for 65 and two scores. Highland Springs extended its area record with its 37th consecutive win.
Atlee 0 0 0 0 — 0
Highland Springs 7 21 7 0 — 35
HS—Bradford 6 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Bassett 4 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Hodge 74 pass from Dent (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Johnson 15 pass from Dent (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Bradford 28 run (Alsheskie kick)
