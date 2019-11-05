Mollie Schuma recorded a hat trick Tuesday as the Trinity Episcopal field hockey team rolled to a 7-0 victory over Episcopal in the VISAA Division II quarterfinals.
Lainey Nicholas added two goals for the Titans.
Episcopal 0 0 — 0
Trinity Episcopal 1 6 — 7
TE: Shuma 3, Nichols 2, Nichols, Nash.
Assists: TE - Srader, Nichols.
Saves: EPIS - Gerow 11. TE - Loftis.
Collegiate 3, St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes 0: Hallie Brost, Maggie Bostain and Haley Jenkins each scored in the first half as the Cougars rolled to a win in their VISAA Division I quarterfinal.
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 0 0 — 0
Collegiate 3 0 — 3
COLL: Bostain, Jenkins, Brost.
Assists: COLL - Jenkins, Lagazzi.
Saves: STSA - Walsh 8. COLL - Bowling.
Records: St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 10-10-1; Collegiate 14-5-1.
St. Catherine’s 5, Catholic 0: Emma Mitchell scored two goals as the Saints rolled past the Crusaders in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals. Madison Vicars added a goal and an assist.
Catholic 0 0 — 0
St. Catherine’s 4 1 — 5
STC: Mitchell 2, Vicars, Horner, Horner.
Assists: STC - Vicars, Horner, McVey, Braziel.
Saves: BS - Daniels 5. STC - Nordahl.
Records: Catholic 10-10; St. Catherine’s 11-7-2.
Boys soccer
Steward 3, Wakefield 1: Mark Carnes, Trevor Maiese and James Cox each scored and the Spartans broke open a 1-all tie at intermission to reach the VISAA Division II semifinals.
Steward 1 2 — 3
Wakefield 1 0 — 1
STE: Cox, Carnes, Maiese.
WAKE: Fanico.
Saves: STE - Robeson 3. WAKE - Jones 13.
Records: Steward 18-2-1; Wakefield 11-7.
Boys volleyball
Glen Allen 3, Douglas Freeman 1: Caden Cowart had 19 kills as the second-seeded Jaguars advanced to the Class 5, Region B semifinals with a victory over the 10th-seeded Rebels on Monday. Peter Hughes had 13 kills for the Rebels.
Douglas Freeman 15 25 11 12
Glen Allen 25 21 25 25
Records: Douglas Freeman 6-15; Glen Allen 15-4.
Highlights: Peter Hughes (DF) 13 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Daniel Bazianos (DF) 10 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Wyatt Hampton (DF) 11 kills, 10 digs. Caden Cowart (GA) 19 kills, 6 digs; Gio DeLuca (GA) 15 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs; Hayden Taylor (GA) 6 kills, 2 blocks.
Midlothian 3, Mills Godwin 2: Behind Ryan Monahan’s 13 kills, three digs and two blocks, Midlothian outlasted Mills Godwin in the Class 5, Region B quarterfinals.
Carson Parrish added 11 kills, four blocks and three aces in the victory.
Midlothian 22 25 19 25 15
Mills Godwin 25 17 25 21 10
Records: Midlothian 11-7; Godwin 12-9.
Highlights: Ethan Smith (MID) 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Carson Parrish (MID) 11 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks; Monahan (MID) 13 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Chung (MID) 30 assists, 2 aces. Doc Corrieri (MG) 17 kills, block, 8 digs; James Lesniak (MG) 4 kills, 39 assists, 4 blocks; John Saxman (MG) kill, ace, 18 digs.
Cosby 3, Thomas Dale 1: AJ Drooker had 28 assists, three aces and three blocks as the Titans eliminated the Knights in the first round of the Class 6, Region A playoffs.
Kyle Lockhart added nine kills and eight blocks, and Justin Sawyer had nine kills and three blocks in the win.
Thomas Dale 12 25 20 22
Cosby 25 19 25 25
Highlights: Deklan Wingo (TD) 12 kills; Adam Martin (TD) 12 kills; Jacob Craig (TD) 36 assists. Justin Sawyer (COS) 9 kills, 3 blocks; AJ Drooker (COS) 28 assists, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Kyle Lockhart (COS) 9 kills, 8 blocks.
Girls volleyball
Steward 3, Fredericksburg Christian 2: Hannah Lipinski had 47 assists, eight digs, four kills and an ace to lead Steward into the VISAA Division II semifinals Tuesday.
Madeline Guidon added 15 kills, 15 digs, seven aces and a block in the victory.
Steward 25 21 18 25 15
FC 20 25 25 15 10
Records: Steward 18-5; Fredericksburg Christian n/r.
Highlights: KJ Johnson (STE) 8 kills, ace, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Madeline Guidon (STE) 15 kills, 7 aces, block, 15 digs; Crary Moore (STE) 3 aces, 27 digs; Hannah Lipinski (STE) 4 kills, 47 assists, ace, 8 digs; Kennedy Crook (STE) 12 kills, ace, block, 15 digs.
St. Catherine’s 3, Norfolk Academy 0: Behind Quinn Menger’s 29 assists and three blocks, the Saints swept their way past Norfolk Academy.
Elise Williamson and Jailah Channer combined for 21 kills, and Claire Ellis added 13 digs in the win.
Norfolk Academy 20 11 15
St. Catherine’s 25 25 25
Records: Norfolk Academy 14-14; St. Catherine’s 25-4.
Highlights: Elise Williamson (STC) 11 kills, 3 aces; Quinn Menger (STC) 29 assists, 3 blocks; Jailah Channer (STC) 10 kills, 3 blocks; Claire Ellis (STC) ace, 13 digs.
Veritas 3, Chelsea Academy 2: Vertias came out victorious over Chelsea Academy in the first round of the VISAA Division III tournament.
Sawyer Zook had 15 kills, Reagan Polarek had 21 digs and Sarah Radtke had six aces in the victory.
Veritas 19 25 25 21 15
Chelsea Academy 25 20 22 25 7
Highlights: Sawyer Zook (VER) 15 kills; Sarah Radtke (VER) 6 aces; Reagan Polarek (VER) 21 digs.
Goochland 3, Central Woodstock 0: Trinity Wonderling had 12 assists and 10 kills as Goochland swept past Central Woodstock in the Class 3, Region B quarterfinals.
Taylor Michaels added seven digs and four kills for the Bulldogs.
Goochland 25 25 25
Central Woodstock 8 15 13
Highlights: Mary King (GOO) 6 kills; Taylor Michaels (GOO) 4 kills, 7 digs; Trinity Wonderling (GOO) 10 kills, 12 assists; Ellie Spencer (GOO) 17 digs; Nova Wonderling (GOO) 9 kills; Blair Bussells (GOO) 15 assists.
Greensville 3, Thomas Jefferson 0: Thomas Jefferson couldn’t handle Greensville, losing in straight sets in the first round of the Class 2, Region A playoffs.
Greensville 25 25 25
Thomas Jefferson 6 24 10
Midlothian 3, Prince George 2: Diana Wesolosky had 18 kills, five aces and 12 digs as the Trojans outlasted the Royals in the Class 5, Region B quarterfinals Tuesday.
Prince George 13 25 25 16 10
Midlothian 25 21 18 25 15
Records: Prince George 17-4; Midlothian 15-4.
Highlights: Erin Beaver (PG) 27 assists, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Jaylin Slaughter (PG) 8 kills, 2 assists, 8 blocks, 2 digs; Grace Peterson (PG) 13 kills, 10 blocks. Katie Arrington (MID) 24 assists, 2 aces; Diana Wesolosky (MID) 18 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs; Olivia Ibanez (MID) 10 kills, 4 blocks.
Cosby 3, Thomas Dale 0: Gabby Daire had six kills and two blocks as the Titans ousted the Knights in the Class 6, Region B quarterfinals.
Cosby 27 25 25
Thomas Dale 25 14 19
Records: Cosby 15-12; Thomas Dale 11-10.
Highlights: Gabby Daire (COS) 6 kills, 2 blocks; Nicolette Gaff (COS) 4 kills, 5 blocks; Mikaela Bosco (COS) 11 digs. Meena Ramadan (TD) 4 kills, 3 aces, block; Semoni Weaver (TD) 4 kills, ace, 2 blocks; Trinity Cathers (TD) ace, 15 digs.
Tennis
St. Catherine’s 8, Trinity Episcopal 1: Behind four singles sweeps, the Saints ousted the Titans in the first round of the VISAA tournament Tuesday.
Singles: Carithers (STC) def. DeSouza; 10-2; Hackney (STC) def. Rowe 10-1; Jenkins (STC) def. Aprahamian 10-0; Slocum (STC) def. Aboujaoude 10-0; Brugh (STC) def. Bruns 10-0; Harding (STC) def. Critchen 10-0
Doubles: DeSouza and Bruns (TES) def. Carithers and Hackney (Default), Jenkins and Harding (STC) def. Rowe and Critchen 8-1; Brugh and Butler (STC) def. Aprahamian and Aboujaoude 8-0
Records: Trinity Episcopal n/r; St. Catherine’s 14-0
Collegiate 6, Episcopal 0: Nora Willett won 10-0 as the Cougars rolled to victory in the VISAA quarterfinals.
Singles: Willett (COL) d. Dolan 10-0; Shenk (COL) d. Huffines 10-3; Mendoza (COL) d. Williams; 11-9, Sharma (COL) d. Clark 10-6; Ottley (COL) d. Keen 6-1 ret., Eldridge (COL) d. Howell 10-4
Steward 5, Virginia Episcopal 0: The Spartans dominated the Bishops in the VISAA quarterfinals.
Singles: Monroe d. Chafin 10-1; Pastore d. Porter 10-1; Turpin d. L. Lewis 10-0; Caplice d. S. Lewis 10-1; Sanjay defeating Keller 7-2; Gilg d. Smith 10-0.
Records: Virginia Episcopal n/r; Steward 12-2
