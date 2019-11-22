Jasiah Williams scored two rushing touchdowns and scored on a 55-yard kickoff return as Thomas Dale rolled to a 36-6 victory at Ocean Lakes in a Class 6, Region A semifinal Friday.

Chris Tyree had 110 rushing yards and a score in one half for the Knights (9-3) before leaving with an injury.

Thomas Dale 7 15 7 7 — 36

Ocean Lakes 0 0 0 6 — 6

TD—Williams 17 run (kick good)

TD—Tyree 50 run (kick failed)

TD—safety

TD—Williams 55 kickoff return (kick good)

TD—Williams 1 run (kick good)

TD—42 run (kick good)

OL—Allen 51 run (kick failed)

DINWIDDIE 25, EASTERN VIEW 17

Robert Barlow rushed for 121 yards and a score as the Generals narrowly defeated the Cyclones following a big second-half performance in the Class 4, Region B semifinals. The Generals (7-5) entered the second half trailing by 3 before scoring three consecutive touchdowns.

Dinwiddie quarterback Brenton Hilton was 8 of 17 for 70 yards and a score. The Generals picked off the Cyclones (10-2) twice and recovered a fumble.

Dinwiddie 7 0 12 6 — 25

Eastern View 3 7 0 7 — 17

ESV—FG Hutchingson 24

DIN—Barlow 2 run (Davis kick)

ESV—Butler 2 run (Hutchingson kick)

DIN—Drumgoole 36 pass from Hilton (kick failed)

DIN—Tucker 3 run (kick failed)

DIN—Hilton 2 run (run failed)

ESV—Logan 79 pass from Butler (Hutchingson kick)

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription