Jasiah Williams scored two rushing touchdowns and scored on a 55-yard kickoff return as Thomas Dale rolled to a 36-6 victory at Ocean Lakes in a Class 6, Region A semifinal Friday.
Chris Tyree had 110 rushing yards and a score in one half for the Knights (9-3) before leaving with an injury.
Thomas Dale 7 15 7 7 — 36
Ocean Lakes 0 0 0 6 — 6
TD—Williams 17 run (kick good)
TD—Tyree 50 run (kick failed)
TD—safety
TD—Williams 55 kickoff return (kick good)
TD—Williams 1 run (kick good)
TD—42 run (kick good)
OL—Allen 51 run (kick failed)
DINWIDDIE 25, EASTERN VIEW 17
Robert Barlow rushed for 121 yards and a score as the Generals narrowly defeated the Cyclones following a big second-half performance in the Class 4, Region B semifinals. The Generals (7-5) entered the second half trailing by 3 before scoring three consecutive touchdowns.
Dinwiddie quarterback Brenton Hilton was 8 of 17 for 70 yards and a score. The Generals picked off the Cyclones (10-2) twice and recovered a fumble.
Dinwiddie 7 0 12 6 — 25
Eastern View 3 7 0 7 — 17
ESV—FG Hutchingson 24
DIN—Barlow 2 run (Davis kick)
ESV—Butler 2 run (Hutchingson kick)
DIN—Drumgoole 36 pass from Hilton (kick failed)
DIN—Tucker 3 run (kick failed)
DIN—Hilton 2 run (run failed)
ESV—Logan 79 pass from Butler (Hutchingson kick)
