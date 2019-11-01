Nigel James had 205 yards on 26 carries and found the end zone twice as Hermitage defeated visiting Mills Godwin 21-14 on Friday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.
The Panthers (3-6) jumped out to a 14-0 lead with two touchdowns on the ground in the first half. But the Eagles (3-6) scored 14 unanswered points to tie the game in the third quarter.
The Panthers captured the lead for good with a 40-yard run by James in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Alexander had a productive night defensively, finishing with nine tackles.
Mills Godwin 0 7 7 0 — 14
Hermitage 7 7 0 7 — 21
HERM—Coney 32 run (Shamseeden kick)
HERM—James 1 run (Shamseeden kick)
MG—Hanks 1 run (Morris kick)
MG—Safferwich 14 run (Morris kick)
HERM—James 40 run (Shamseeden kick)
NO. 2 MANCHESTER 40, L.C. BIRD 19
Roemell Garcia passed for 163 yards and a touchdown, and added two touchdowns on the ground, to give No. 2 Manchester (8-1) a blowout win against L.C. Bird (4-5).
Shamar Figueroa, Isaiah Todd and Cody Shelton also contributed by scoring a touchdown apiece in the victory.
For the Skyhawks, Quentin Elliott had 131 passing yards and three touchdowns, all in the fourth quarter.
Manchester 14 12 14 0 — 40
L.C. Bird 0 0 0 19 — 19
MAN—Garcia 1 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—Garcia 3 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—Todd 8 run (kick failed)
MAN—Kelly 32 pass from Garcia (pass failed)
MAN—Figueroa 20 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—Shelton 6 run (Domazos kick)
LCB—Rivers 25 pass from Elliott (Hines kick)
LCB—Rivers 5 pass from Elliott (kick failed)
LCB—Gregory 30 pass from Elliott (kick failed)
NO. 5 DEEP RUN 47, GLEN ALLEN 7
Quarterback Bo Kite accounted for five touchdowns as the No. 5 Wildcats made quick work of the host Jaguars.
Kite completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 10 times for 40 yards and two more scores.
Alva Rose Jr. led No. 5 Deep Run (9-0) on the ground. He carried 13 times for 44 yards and two TDs.
Gabe Henderson caught six passes for 136 yards and two TDs.
Drew Morris scored the lone TD for Glen Allen (4-5) on a 28-yard reception in the third quarter.
Deep Run 14 19 7 7 — 47
Glen Allen 0 0 7 0 — 7
DR—Kite 5 run (Foy kick)
DR—Kite 16 run (Foy kick)
DR—Rose Jr. 6 run (run failed)
DR—Rose Jr. 20 pass from Kite (pass failed)
DR—Henderson 5 pass from Kite (Foy kick)
GA—Morris 28 pass from Greenhow (kick good)
DR—Henderson 70 pass from Kite (Foy kick)
DR—Rose Jr. 2 run (Foy kick)
POWHATAN 24, JAMES RIVER 0
A smothering defensive performance vaulted the host Indians past the Rapids in dominant fashion.
Mitchell Johnson carried the load for Powhatan (4-5) offensively, rushing 26 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. Nate Moyer caught four passes for 36 yards and a score.
Quarterback Aaron Nash had two touchdowns, one through the air to Moyer and the other on an 11-yard keeper.
Powhatan held James River (1-8) under 200 yards of total offense.
James River 0 0 0 0 — 0
Powhatan 10 7 0 7 — 24
POW—Nash 11 run (Pinnell kick)
POW—Pinnell 34 FG
POW—Moyer 7 pass from Nash (Pinnell kick)
POW—Johnson 1 run (Pinnell kick)
GOOCHLAND 61, CENTRAL LUNENBURG 13
The Bulldogs (8-1) extended their winning streak to eight games after dominating the Chargers (5-4).
Goochland 0 0 0 0 — 61
Central Lunenburg 0 0 0 0 — 13
KING WILLIAM 44, WEST POINT 18
The Cavaliers (6-3) cruised to a blowout victory over the Pointers (6-4), bouncing back from a shutout loss to Benedictine last week.
King William 0 0 0 0 — 44
West Point 0 0 0 0 — 18
HENRICO 63, LEE-DAVIS 8
Fred Jones earned three touchdowns on the ground, another score on a punt return and had nine tackles for the Warriors (6-4) as they stormed past the Confederates(2-7).
Lee-Davis 0 8 0 0 — 8
Henrico 15 34 7 7 — 63
HANOVER 28, ARMSTRONG 8
A pair of defensive touchdowns in the first half got the Hawks rolling in a comfortable win over the host Wildcats.
Emory Farmer led the charge on the ground for Hanover (2-7). He rushed 19 times for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Levi Huesman completed 8 of 16 pass attempts for 100 yards and a 24-yard TD to Cole Elrod.
After a fumble return for a TD in the first quarter, Josh Smithson returned an interception for a TD in the second quarter to give Hanover a two-score lead heading into the break.
Jawaun Williams got Armstrong (1-10) on the board in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard TD run.
Hanover 7 6 8 7 — 28
Armstrong 0 0 0 8 — 8
HAN—Fumble return (Samardge kick)
HAN—Smithson 26 INT return (kick failed)
HAN—Elrod 24 pass from Huesman (Farmer run)
HAN—Farmer 4 run (Samardge kick)
ARM—Williams 2 run (Thomas pass from Scott)
DINWIDDIE 63, MEADOWBROOK 0
Three touchdowns off the arm of Brenton Hilton were among the highlights of the Generals’ victory over the struggling Monarchs.
Reigning T-D player of the week Robert Barlow picked up another two scores on the ground, and finished with 64 yards on seven carries.
The Dinwiddie (5-4) defense limited Meadowbrook (0-9) to a toal of 8 offensive yards, after two sacks pushed its passing yardage into the negatives.
Dinwiddie 26 17 13 7 — 63
Meadowbrook 0 0 0 0 — 0
DIN—Barlow 11 run (kick failed)
DIN—Pride 35 pass from Hilton (Davis kick)
DIN—Brown 35 INT return (Davis kick)
DIN—Slade 7 pass from Hilton (kick failed)
DIN—Barlow 1 run (Davis kick)
DIN—FG Davis 27
DIN—Brown 27 pass from Hilton (Davis kick)
DIN—Kink 15 run (Davis kick)
DIN—Outlaw 5 (kick failed)
DIN—Slade 1 run (Davis kick)
THOMAS DALE 35, GRANBY 0
The Knights dominated from the opening whistle in a blowout victory over the Comets.
Thomas Dale’s defense tortured Granby all night, resulting in minus-22 yards for the Comets.
Jasiah Williams led the Knights (6-3) with 221 all-purpose yards and four total scores. DeAngelo Gray added 170 all-purpose yards and a score in the win over the Comets (3-6).
Granby 0 0 0 0 — 0
Thomas Dale 14 7 7 7 — 35
TD—Gray pass from Williams 75 pass (Lepore kick)
TD—Williams 14 run (Lepore kick)
TD—Branch 12 run (Lepore kick)
TD—Williams 38 run (Lepore kick)
TD—Williams 2 run (Lepore kick)
CLOVER HILL 49, GEORGE WYTHE 12
The Cavaliers (7-2) extended their winning streak to five games after defeating the Bulldogs (0-9).
George Wythe 0 0 0 0 — 12
Clover Hill 0 0 0 0 — 49
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.