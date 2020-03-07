Three John Marshall players eclipsed the 20-point mark as the Justices raced to a 136-99 victory over Stuarts Draft in the Class 2 boys basketball quarterfinals at Huguenot High School on Friday night.
The Justices scored 79 points in the second half.
John Marshall’s Roosevelt Wheeler paced all scorers with 26 points. Jason Nelson added 22 points and Dana Woodley had 21 for the Justices.
Kevin Ooten and Mark Rodgers tallied 21 points apiece for Stuarts Draft.
Norview 61, Henrico 50: Jahme Ested scored 21 points, but the Warriors couldn’t keep pace with the Pilots in the Class 5 quarterfinals at Glen Allen High School. Jamaal Madison piled up 25 points for Norview.
Massaponax 58, Thomas Dale 53: The Knights mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in the Class 6 boys quarterfinals.
Massaponax (Spotsylvania) outscored Dale 20-7 in the third quarter and held a 55-39 lead with 3½ minutes left. The Knights cut the deficit to 55-51 with 48 seconds left. They trailed by 3 with 16 seconds remaining, but Massaponax made two free throws to seal the win.
Jahmeel Campbell scored 14 points and Miles Phillips had 12 for Dale (20-6). Dorion Staples scored 24 points and Arkese Claiborne added 20 for Massaponax (20-7).
King’s Fork 66, Monacan 62: Jay Werts scored 15 points and added five rebounds, but the Chiefs fell to the Bulldogs in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Isaiah Harris had 13 points for the Chiefs, and Cliff Robinson added 8 points and seven rebounds.
Girls
Hampton 58, Hanover 31: The Hawks couldn’t handle the Crabbers’ defense in a Class 4 quarterfinal loss.
Jessica Russell had 9 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Davis added 7 points for the Hawks, who shot 21.1% from the field.
Princess Anne 91, Henrico 48: Jada Walker’s 20 points and eight rebounds weren’t enough as the Warriors fell in the Class 5 quarterfinals. Lauren Robinson added 12 points for Henrico.
Aziaha James scored 41 points for Princess Anne.
The Warriors committed 43 turnovers, compared to 13 for the Cavaliers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.